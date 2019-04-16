After dropping a 4-3 decision last week against arch-rival Prairie Home, the Bunceton Dragons baseball team had two choices entering Monday night’s game against St. Paul’s Lutheran of Concordia.

The Dragons could either dwell on the game against the Panthers or move on to the next game.

As it turned out, Bunceton decided to move on by beating the Saints in a tight game in Concordia 5-1.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said the Dragons, improving to 6-1 on the season, came out and grinded out another win. “Layne Maddex gave another strong performance on the mound,” Ray said. “We are still making small mistakes that are going to be costly in the future, but we were able to get away with them with this one. Moving forward, we must clean up the defense and have better timely hitting. I’m very happy to bring home this win.”

The win didn’t come easily for Bunceton early on as St. Pauls led 1-0 after two innings. However it was all Bunceton after that as the Dragons rallied back with five unanswered runs over the next five innings with one in each of the third and fourth innings of play and three again in the fifth for the victory.

Speaking of victory, senior Layne Maddex had St. Pauls' number through five innings by giving up just one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Hunter Shuffield then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one hit while striking out three batters.

As for the hitting, St. Pauls actually out-hit Bunceton by one-5-4. Collecting hits for the Dragons were Dylan Flatt with one triple, Brayden Doyle with one double, Dakota Rose with one single and two RBIs, Layne Maddex with one single and Trevor Anderson with one run batted in.

St. Pauls was led by Lemmons with two hits.



