New Franklin’s Gavin Bishop and Caleb Hull combined for a two-hit shutout as the Bulldogs defeated Community R-6 in CAC action Monday night at Community by a score of 21-0.

The Bulldogs, improving to 4-7 on the season, opened the game with one run in the first and then sent three runs across in each of the second and fourth innings of play, two again in the fifth and 12 in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Bishop did a great job on the mound. “He looked really good and had to battle through some things,” Gerding said. “Offensively, we walked 19 times and got hit by pitch multiple times. It would have been nice to see us put some better swings on the ball, but overall, it was, of course, good to get a win.”

In 6 1/3 innings, Bishop struck out 10 batters and gave up just two hits and five walks for the win. Hull then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and struck out two batters.

Jackson Dorson led the hitting attack in the game for New Franklin with two singles. Crayton Gallatin and Sam Marshall each had one hit and drove in two runs while Colten Collyott and Koy Harris added a single and one RBI each. Andy Neal and Zac Held also had one hit each.



