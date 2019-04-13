Items for What’s Happening must be received by noon Thursday before publication on Saturday. Send information to Karl Zinke at karl.zinke@examiner.net. Please include sport the announcement should be listed under. Dates are subject to change. Examiner is not responsible for tryouts. Please contact people listed for detailed information. The Examiner reserves the right to edit for length and content and remove any listings.

Golf

• The 2019 Drumm Farm Ladies' 18 Hole Golf League begins with a general meeting on Tuesday, April 16, at 8 a.m. at Drumm Farm Golf Club, 15400 E. 34th Street, Independence. Registration fee is $65 (KCGA GHIN included). There is a cost of $30 (plus tax, for a total of $32.32) per week played, which includes green fees and cart (league members may play for this same price Mon-Fri during league season). Play begins Tuesday, April 23, at 8 a.m. and continues weekly on Tuesdays, through Oct. 15. For further information and registration forms, call 816-350-9900 or visit the Drumm Farm website at www.drummfarmgolf.com and click on "Leagues.”

• 22nd annual Mules Football Golf Classic, Friday, May 17, at Keth Memorial Golf Course at Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg. Alumni, fans, and supporters are encouraged to register online at UCMFoundation.org for the tournament. Walk-up registration will be accepted on the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament format is a four-man scramble and the cost is $600 per team or $150 per individual. Mules Football will offer sponsorship opportunities at a number of levels.. Individuals and organizations interested in other sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact Mules Football Coach John McMenamin at jmcmenamin@ucmo.edu or 660-543-4216 or Athletic Development Officer Jeff Mason at jmason@ucmo.edu or 660-543-4454. Mules Football alumni and supporters who are unable to attend but would like to donate to the program are encouraged to visit ucmfoundation.org/give.