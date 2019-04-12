AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Truman

5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

Belton Tournament

Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys, William Chrisman boys at Pittsburg (Kan.) State Gorilla Invitational

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gary Parker Invitational, Peve Stadium

4 p.m. — Truman at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State Invitational

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs (doubleheader)

11 a.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit West

Noon — Truman vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

1 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit West High School

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Capital City Invitational, Jefferson City High School

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

1:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wis.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Marrakech/WTA Bogota & Lugano, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP Houston, noon, TENNIS (277)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 1:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Richmond, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Kentucky spring game, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL playoffs: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Richmond, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school girls basketball: DiRenna All-Star Game: Missouri vs. Kansas, 6 p.m., Spectrum KC (44)

• MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• College softball: Pacific at BYU, 6 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• NHL playoffs: Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: College Basketball Awards, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA G League Finals: Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• High school boys basketball: DiRenna All-Star Game: Missouri vs. Kansas, 7:45 p.m., Spectrum KC (44)

• Motorsports: NHRA Houston, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m., CNBC (33), FSKC-Plus (925)

• Basketball: Nike Hoop Summit, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• High school baseball: Blue Springs at Blue Springs South, 4:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)