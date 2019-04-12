New Franklin’s Davi Smith and Tyler Perkins garnered first place finishes to lead the Bulldogs in the Westran Relays Thursday in Huntsville.

Smith finished first in the high jump at 4’-11”, first in the long jump with a leap of 14’-9 1/2” and third in the triple jump with a jump of 31’-7 1/2”. As for Perkins, he took first in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:22.84.

In the final team standings for the girls, Glasgow captured first with 147.5 points. Salisbury finished second with 127 points, followed by Harrisburg at 100, Paris at 66.5, New Franklin fifth at 64.5, Community 47, Slater 46, Westran 42.5, Madison 24, Sturgeon 14, Prairie Home 8 and Higbee 7.

The Glasgow boys also won the team title with 169 points. Salisbury finished second with 111, followed by Paris with 97, Westran 85, Harrisburg 77, Slater 46, New Franklin 33, Community and Higbee 30, Madison 8, Sturgeon 7 and Prairie Home 6.

Smith also ran a leg on the 4 x 100-meter relay team along with Abby Maupin, Mallori Burnett and Shelby Breshears, which finished second in a time of 56.38 seconds.

Breshears also took third in both the 100 meter dash in 14.46 seconds and shot put with a toss of 29’-7 3/4”.

Sam Ridgeway had the only other top three finish for the boys by placing third in the 3200 meter run in 12:01.31.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said after three meets last week, it was nice to get a week where they could get some good practices in.

“Despite some extremely windy conditions, we had a wonderful performance at the Westran Relays,” Quest said. “Several of our conference and district schools were in attendance, so it was a good way for us to measure where we are about halfway through the season. Overall, we have a few events that are competing well against our competition, but we still have some work to do as well. Senior Davi Smith had probably the best meet of her career. She brought home four medals total, two of which were gold. She put in her best high jump so far this year, clearing 4’-11” and winning first place. She also jumped a great long jump into a stiff headwind, also finishing first. In her first time competing in the triple jump, she finished in third place. She also provided a crucial leg of the girls 4 x 100 relay, which finished in second place with a new season best time. Breshears also had a wonderful day, finishing in third in the 100, and in her first time ever competing in the event, a strong third place finish in the shot put.”

On the boys side, Quest said Perkins continued his dominance in the 800. “He is 4 for 5 this year winning the 800,” Quest said. “He left little doubt this time around, winning by nearly two seconds. Sam Ridgeway also had a wonderful performance in the 3200, finishing third with a new season best time, despite being in the stiff winds.”