The Boonville Pirates tennis team had to battle not only Columbia Independent Thursday at the high school tennis courts but Mother Nature as well as winds gusted up to 40 miles per hour.

Of course it mattered little as the Pirates recorded five wins in singles and then swept Columbia Independent in doubles for a 8-1 victory.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 3-3 on the season.

“The windy conditions certainly made points interesting,” said Boonville tennis coach Stephanie Green. “For the most part we had our doubles games down to strategy and minimal errors. Singles were a little more challenging, but we managed to open up matches at the right points and played to our strengths. Witting and Pannell both controlled the courts from the beginning of their matches. Gentry, Rehagen and Pefferman played almost identical matches and it was good to see us executing our game plans.”

Boonville set the tone early in doubles, with the No. 1 team of Josh Chrisman and Quin Gentry winning 8-3 over the team of Zain Schwartz and Wyatt Burks. The win was Chrisman’s and Gentry’s fifth of the season in six matches.

The No. 2 doubles team of Will Rehagen and Andrew Pefferman also won 8-4 over Jackson Coyle and Harrison Craver to improve to 3-3 on the season. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Aaron Witting and Dalton Pannell defeated the team of Owen Dube and Dachuan Linn 8-0 to go to 2-3 on the season.

Boonville also dominated Columbia Independent in singles. However, in their only win in the match, Zain Schwartz defeated Josh Chrisman by a score of 8-6.

The Pirates dominated the rest of the matches with five straight victories. At No. 2 singles, Gentry won over Jackson Coyle 8-3. At No. 3 singles, Rehagen won 8-4 over Harrison Craver. At No. 4 singles, Pefferman won 8-4 over Wyatt Burks. At No. 5 singles, Witting won 8-0 over Owen Dube. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Pannell won 8-0 over Dachuan Lin.