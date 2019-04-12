The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the Central Activities Conference by beating Slater Thursday night in Pilot Grove 9-4.

The Tigers never trailed in the game against Slater but had a few tense moments after the Wildcats rallied from a 5-0 deficit after two innings to cut the lead to one at 5-4 in the top half of the third.

Fortunately for Pilot Grove, they still had four innings to pull away and that they did by pushing across one in the bottom half of the third, two again in the fourth and one in the fifth for the victory.

“Our pitchers really threw the ball well,” said Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald. “It was encouraging to see Luke, Dade, and Bo do a phenomenal job and battle out of a few jams. We pounded out another 11 hits in the game, but we are still striking out at an alarming rate. We need to really focus on putting the ball in play more often. We will continue to work on that during practice and hopefully it’ll pay off going forward.”

Luke Kollmeyer picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove by giving up just three runs on two hits and four walks in two innings. Kollmeyer also struck out three batters. Dade Christy then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Bo Vinson pitched three innings and struck out four batters while giving up just one hit.

Stockman took the loss for Slater despite striking out 11 batters in four innings. He also gave up eight runs on nine hits and one walk.

As for the hitting, Cole Meisenheimer went 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Bo Vinson was 2-for-4 with two singles while Kealin Vinson added a double and two RBIs, Dade Christy one double and one RBI, Laben Twenter and Dalton Reuter each with one single and one RBI and Bailey Quint and Luke Kollmeyer each with one single.

For Slater, Duncan had two hits with one double and one RBI. Chandler Zdybel also doubled and drove in one run.



