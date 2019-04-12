Boonville senior Sariana Barbarotta was in rare form for the Lady Pirates soccer team Thursday night on the road against the Fatima Comets.

After sitting out several games this season with an ankle injury, Barbarotta put her best foot forward against Fatima with three goals for a hat trick.

Sophomore Jordynn Kempf also picked up her team-leading sixth goal of the season to help Boonville edge Fatima 4-3.

Boonville Lady Pirates soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the girls started off strong in the first half and towards the end of the first half they gave up a late goal to end the half. “The girls did everything they could to get the win,” Hazell said. “We had to make some changes in the second half, but the girls adapted and made it work. Sariana had a hat trick and connected well up top with Jordynn. Jordynn had the other goal.”

The Lady Pirates, improving to 2-6 on the season, never trailed in the game and opened with three straight goals at the 7, 23 and 32 minute mark. Barbarotta scored the first two goals for Boonville-the first coming unassisted at the 7 minute mark. The second goal, meanwhile, was on an assist from Jordynn Kempf to extend the lead to 2-0.

Of course Kempf would comeback with a goal nine minutes later on an assist from Brooke Coleman at the 32 minute mark to push the lead to 3-0.

Fatima would later score with one minute left in the half at the 39 minute mark to make it 3-1.

The Comets made it interesting after that by tying the match at 3-all with goals at the 45 and 51 minute mark. Then, with 19 minutes left at the 61 minute mark, Barbarotta picked up her third goal on an assist by Macey Nowlin to give Boonville the lead for good at 4-3.

Boonville also finished the match with four shot attempts and five shots on goal. Fatima, meanwhile, finished the match with four shot attempts and two shots on goal.

As for saves in the match, junior Sarah Miller had nine to up her season total to 80.

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team will travel to Concordia for a match against St. Paul’s Lutheran on Tuesday, April 16 starting at 5 p.m.