The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team evened its season record to 4-4 by beating the Jamestown in a CCAA clash Wednesday night at Jamestown 4-3.

The Panthers trailed Jamestown 3-0 after three before rallying back with four unanswered runs over the final four innings for the victory.

“We played all around good baseball tonight,” said Prairie Home coach Trever Huth. “Jamestown started one of their better pitchers and we struggled through the first three innings. Then we started to grind out at bats better and get more runners on base. We started hitting the ball and moving runners over as we needed. Blake started off slow for us on the mound but really picked it up as the game went on. He gave us the start we needed and pitched well enough to keep us in the ballgame. The defense was also important tonight, as we had several big plays in key moments that really turned the game around in our favor.”

As the winning pitcher, Petsel struck out six batters and gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Mason Wells then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Bradley Schoenthal took the loss in relief for Jamestown.

Prairie Home also out-hit Jamestown 10-7, with Petsel going 2-for-4 with a single, home run and one RBI. Wells was also 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while Kassen Lock added a single and one RBI, Blane Petsel, Clayton Pethan, Ty Stidham, John Fontanna and Colton Searles each with one single.

For Jamestown, Jarrett Gorman, William Lieser and Dalton Oerly each had two hits.