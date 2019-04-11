The Boonville Pirates tennis team recorded wins in four out of the six singles matches and then came back to post three straight wins in doubles to beat Sacred Heart 7-2 Wednesday night in Sedalia.

Boonville Pirates tennis coach Stephanie Green said the team needed this win at this point in the season. “We played earlier than normal and without much warm up, but we adjusted to that which was a goal we’ve been trying to work toward,” Green said. “Our doubles looked a little slow out of the gate, but all of them were able to kick it in when needed and make some big plays to get wins.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Josh Chrisman and Quin Gentry continue to shine for the Pirates. While improving to 4-1 on the season, Chrisman and Gentry defeated the team of Odmund Bautista and Brian Sierra 8-6.

The No. 2 team of Will Rehagen and Andrew Pefferman also improved to 2-3 on the season by beating Hunter Deresinski and Joseph Henke 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Aaron Witting and Dalton Pannell picked up their first win of the season by upending the team of Hannah McDonald and Beykirch 8-5.

As for singles, Josh Chrisman had a rocky start at the No. 1 position by losing to Bautista 8-3. However, at No. 2 singles, Gentry defeated Sierra 8-5 to improve to 2-3 overall.

Sacred Heart also picked up a win at the No. 3 position, with Deresinski beating Rehagen 8-1. However it was all Boonville after that with Pefferman receiving a forfeit at the No. 4 position. At No. 5 singles, Witting won 8-2 over Samuel Bello for his first win of the season. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Pannell defeated McDonald 8-2.

Boonville also won the JV match over Sacred Heart 3-1.

In the only JV doubles match, the team of Tucker Gaiser and Gabe Greis won in a tiebreak over Lucches and Marshall 9-8 (4).

In singles, Greis won 6-0 over Lucchesi at the No. 2 position while Chase Murray defeated Noah Marshall 6-1 at the No. 3 slot. At No. 1 singles, Tucker Kaiser fell to Kiley Beykirch in a tiebreak 7-6 (5).