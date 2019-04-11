The Boonville Pirates golf team shot a score of 177 to capture first in a quadrangular meet Wednesday at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall.

The Pirates, improving to 10-2 on the season, also had the meet medalists as junior Jake Horst tied Bo Knoenke of Lincoln with a 4-over par 40.

Lincoln also finished second in the meet with a score of 185, followed by Marshall at 188 and Sacred Heart at 201.

Boonville Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden said playing conditions were difficult with 25-30 mile per hour winds. “I’m really happy with the scores and the way the kids battled the wind today,” VanderLinden said.

Horst finished the meet with six pars and two bogeys for Boonville.

Brayden Page, who finished third overall with a 5 over par 41, had four pars and five bogeys.

Grant March of Marshall and Jeff Hollabaugh of Sacred Heart tied for fourth with a score of 43.

For Boonville, Cole Corbitt finished with a score of 45 with two bogeys while Grady Baker carded a score of 51 with one par and four bogeys, Lucas Ziegelbein with a score of 53 with one par and one bogey and Adam Schneringer with a score of 56 with one bogey.





