New Franklin’s baseball team fell short Wednesday night on the road against the Harrisburg Bulldogs 5-3.

New Franklin, dropping to 2-7 on the season, led Harrisburg 3-2 after two but then surrendered one in the fifth and two again in the sixth to suffer the loss.

New Franklin head coach Andy Neal said Andy Neal was a tough luck loser against Harrisburg. “He did a great job for us,” Gerding said. “We had another big miscue late and the middle of our lineup went 0 for 12.”

Neal pitched all six innings for New Franklin and struck out six batters while giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks.

Tysen Dowell had two singles and one RBI while Zac Held added one single and one RBI and Dustin Mehrhoff and Sam Marshall each with one single.



