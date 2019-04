The Fort Osage girls soccer team didn’t have much trouble advancing past the first round in the Belton Tournament as they took down the Clinton Cardinals 4-0 Wednesday.

Aliyah Ayala now has 30 goals on the season after she notched yet another hat trick.

The Indians’ also scored on an own goal, while goalkeeper Brooklyn Hendrix recorded the shutout, making a save on a Clinton breakaway, to help her team improve to 9-1 overall and 1-0 in the tournament.