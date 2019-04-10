The Boonville Pirates baseball team got back to the basics Tuesday night on the road against the Clinton Cardinals.

After giving up 28 runs on 20 hits Saturday against Holden and Grain Valley in the Central Missouri Tournament at Liberty park in Sedalia, the Pirates came back with great pitching and defense and timely hitting to blank the Cardinals by a score of 4-0.

“We did not have the simple mistakes that we’ve had in previous games,” Arnette said. “Our guys knew the situations at hand and executed when it was time. We also did a much better job at the plate tonight. Saylor Marquez led the way by going 2-for-3 but was on base three times during the game. He did a great job putting the ball in play and letting things happen. Trae Williams also did a great job on the mound for us. He set the tempo of the game. He works quick, which is good because it keeps our fielders on their toes and ready to make plays. Kayle Rice also did a great job in relief to finish the game as well.”

The win couldn’t have come soon enough after the two losses on Saturday. Although the Pirates (5-7) still have a ways to go, the game Tuesday was a step in the right direction as Boonville put up runs in second, fifth and seventh innings of play.

Boonville’s first run of the ballgame came in the top half of the second after a one out single to short by Saylor Marquez, followed by back to back walks to Lane West and Josh Polk and a ground out by Peyton Taylor.

Then, after two more scoreless innings in the third and fourth, the Pirates tacked on another run in the top half of the fifth on a hit batter and a RBI-single to left by Dylan Watson to make it 2-0.

That’s how the score remained until the seventh inning when Boonville plated two more runs on a lead off double to left by Williams and a triple to left by Connor Barnes. Barnes wound up scoring the second run on a steal home.

As for the pitching by Williams, the senior hurler improved to 1-2 by striking out seven batters and giving up just one hit and three walks in five innings. Kayle Rice then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

Loyd took the loss for Clinton by giving up two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Boonville also out-hit Clinton 7-2, with Saylor Marquez going 2-for-3 with two singles. Barnes had a triple and one RBI while Williams added one double, Watson one single and one RBI, Josh Polk and Carson Campbell each with one single and Taylor with one RBI.

Clinton was led by Poling with one double.

Boonville also won the JV game against Clinton 3-2.

The Pirates, 2-3 on the season, trailed 2-1 after one before rallying back with one in each of the second and third innings of play for the win.

Boonville JV coach Greg Hough said solid win for the guys. “Both pitchers pitched good and worked out of situations with runners in scoring position with one out or less with the game tied,” Hough said. “We scored the winning running in the top of the fifth following a lead off walk and some good two strike approaches to put the ball in play and get the run across to win.”

Cale Fox picked up the win for Boonville by striking out four batters in three innings. Fox also gave up just two runs on one hit and three walks. Ethan Walker pitched two innings in relief and struck out five batters while giving up just one hit and one walk.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Cody Garner went 1-for-2 with a single and one RBI. Clayton Gochenour and Kayle Rice also had one hit each while Walker drove in one run.



