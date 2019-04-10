Up until Tuesday night’s game against the Mexico Bulldogs, the Boonville Pirates C baseball team had either split or dropped both games of a doubleheader.

That all changed on Tuesday as the Pirates picked up its first sweep of the season by beating the Bulldogs in two close games 2-1 and 4-3.

While improving to 5-5 on the season, head coach Joe Henke said Cade Schupp pitched a complete-game two-hitter in the opener but also praised the defense behind him. “It was a solid night on the defensive end with Jamesian McKee and Harley Waller making key plays,” Henke said. “In the second game, we seized victory in dramatic walk off fashion. The game was tied at 3-all going to the bottom of the fifth when Jamesian McKee’s sacrifice fly scored Aidan Lemmons. It was another great effort from Jamesian on the mound. He did a great job of throwing strikes and we did enough at the plate to get the win.”

The Pirates were both lucky and good in Game 1 while holding off Mexico in the final two innings after pushing across two in the first. The Bulldogs scored their only run of the ballgame in the top half of the fourth but had runners on base in almost every inning but the fifth.

As for Schupp, the left handed hurler struck out two batters in five innings while giving up just one run on two hits and one walk for the win.

Aidan Lemmons had the only hit in the game for Boonville while Schupp was credited with both RBIs.

In the nightcap, Mexico jumped out on top with one run in the top half of the first only to have Boonville answer with a run in the second. The Pirates tacked on two more in the third to go up 3-1 while Mexico added two in the fourth to tie the game at 3-all. Meanwhile, after holding the Bulldogs scoreless in their half of the fifth, Boonville came back and scored the go ahead run in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly to center. Aidan Lemmons scored the winning run but opened the inning with a lead off double to left and then advanced to third on a wild pitch.

McKee pitched all five innings to pick up the win and struck out nine batters while giving up three runs on one hit and two walks.

Boonville also out-hit Mexico 4-1, with Lemmons going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Cameron Ray also doubled in the game while Schupp had one single and one RBI. McKee also drove in one run.