The Boonville Pirates golf team may have finished fifth out of 15 teams Tuesday during the Moberly Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

But if you consider that two of the five golfers finished the day with career lows and the team as a whole shot a season low score of 344, head coach Rob VanderLinden sees the tournament more as a win than a loss.

“Last year we won this tournament with a score of 340 and we were only four strokes worse this year and finished fifth,” VanderLinden said. “Brayden Page and Cole Corbitt also shot career low for a 18 hole tournament. Brayden finished just out of being a medalist for the tournament with a score of 80. That was eighth in the tournament. They only medaled the top seven golfers.”

As for the final team standings, Westran captured first with a team score of 318. Moberly, Hannibal and Kirksville tied for second with a score of 335, followed by Boonville at 344, Paris 361, Brookfield and Mexico at 394, Salisbury 399, Harrisburg 405, Scotland County 407, Fulton 419, Milan 422, Slater 498 and Glasgow 573.

As for the top seven medalists, Trey Burton of Westran finished first with a 2 under par 68. Bryson Yowell of Moberly and Hunter Parker of Hannibal tied for second at 74, followed by Nick Williams of Kirksville at 76, Brent Hall of Moberly at 77, Preston Bennett of Hannibal at 78 and Erin Brady of Fulton at 80.

For Boonville, Page finished the tournament with a 10-over par 80-which was good enough for eighth place-with nine pars and seven bogeys. Cole Corbitt carded a score of 83 for 10th place with one birdie, six pars and eight bogeys while Jake Horst also shot a score of 83 for 11th place with one birdie, six pars and eight bogeys, Grady Baker 98 with 11 bogeys and Adam Schneringer 111 with one birdie, one par and two bogeys.



