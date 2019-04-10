Pilot Grove’s Kaitlyn Maggard and Hank Zeller led a field of competitors Tuesday at Harrisburg.

Maggard finished second in the discus with a toss of 65’-8” and ninth in the shot put with a throw of 25’-11 1/2”. As for Zeller, he finished seventh in the triple jump with a jump of 26’-2”, 15th in the long jump at 11’-10 1/4”, 16th in the 100 meter dash in 16.12 seconds and 17th in the discus with a toss of 62’-8”.

Other place finishers for the Lady Tigers were Marci Lammers with a fifth place finish in the 100 meter dash in 15.28 seconds and eighth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles in 21.13 seconds.

Grace Peterson also took 12th in the 100 meter hurdles in 21.78 seconds and 17th in the 100 meter dash in 16.54 seconds. Meanwhile, in the 4 x 400 meter relay and placing 11th overall was the team of Maggard, Peterson, Lammers and Emma Cook in a time of 1:05.66.

For the Pilot Grove boys, Ethan Fahrendorf finished 10th in the shot put with a toss of 28’-2” and 18th in the discus with a throw of 58’-5”. Jefferson Day, meanwhile, took 17th in the 200 meter dash in a time of 36.76 seconds.



