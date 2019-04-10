The New Franklin boys and girls middle school track teams hit the track for yet another meet Tuesday at Harrisburg.

After competing Monday at Sweet Springs, head coach Morgan Vetter said every single athlete continues to improve their performance whether that entails time, distance or height. “I see great strides and the athletes are starting to understand the ins and outs of track,” Vetter said. “Once again, I am very proud of all our kids.”

Faith Painter had the only first place finished for New Franklin in the 100 meter dash in a time of 14.33 seconds. Painter also took second in the 200 meter dash in 30.45 seconds.

Addy Salmond also placed second in the high jump with a jump of 4’-4”.

Jacob Marshall finished fourth in the 1600 meter run in a time of 5:55.82 and fifth in the 800 in 2:45.56. Kelsi Fair, meanwhile, placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 28’-9”.





