The LSE boys and girls track teams recorded two first place finishes while competing Tuesday at Fulton.

In the final team standings for the boys, Eldon captured first with 166.5 points. LSE finished second with 116.5 points, followed by Winfield at 91, Fulton 90, Christian Fellowship 32, Immaculate Conception 29, Kingdom Christian Academy 18 and St. Joseph Cathedral 8.

Eldon girls also finished first with 184 points, followed by Winfield with 125, Fulton 71, LSE 67.5, St. Joseph Cathedral 54, Christian Fellowship 39, Kingdom Christian Academy 17.5 and Immaculate Conception with 7.

LSE track coach Morgan Sprigg said both teams did a great job at Fulton. “It was a combined seventh and eighth grade team meet, which means I got to switch some things up and take my top seeds,” Sprigg said. “With that being said, we had some seventh graders do really well at stepping up and running against some tough eighth graders. I was really impressed with both teams and I am seeing improvement everyday. We go to Smith Cotton on Thursday and I’m excited to see how we do.”

LSE boys and girls had only two first place finishes in the meet at Fulton. The boys 4 x 200-meter relay team of Rhodes Leonard, Dakota Troost, Colby Caton and Owen Armentrout captured first in a time of 1:47.22. Meanwhile, for the girls, Madison Smith won the high jump with a jump of 4’-6”.

Finishing second for LSE were Genesis Bethea in the high jump at 5’-4”, Adam Neckerman in the shot put at 34’-4”, Owen Armentrout in the triple jump at 36’-3” and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Neckerman, Leonard Conner Acton and Xavier Flippin in a time of 4:12.76.

Third place finishers were Colby Caton in the 200 meter dash in 25.78 second and 400 meter dash in 59.88 seconds, Xavier Flippin in the 100 meter dash in 17.40 seconds, Adam Neckerman in the long jump at 15’-9”, Tyson Ellison in the shot put at 33’-8”, boys 4 x 100 meter relay team of Caton, Armentrout, Troost and Leonard in 51.56 seconds, Alyssa Gross in the shot put at 20’-1” and the girls 4 x 200-meter relay team of Payten Black, Genae Hodge, Kylee Turner and Abby Fuemmeler in a time of 2:10.10.

Fourth place finishers were Conner Acton in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.59 seconds, Madison Smith in the triple jump at 28’-5” and Alyssa Gross in the discus at 59’-0”.

Fifth place finishers were Owen Armentrout in the 100 meter dash in 13.31 seconds, Rhodes Leonard in the 200 meter dash in 26.81 seconds, Genesis Bethea in the long jump at 15’-0”, Trent Maxwell in the discus at 67’-6”, and the girls 4 x 400-meter relay team of Alison Eichelberger, Lauren Weimer, Payten Black and Addy Nichols in a time of 5:32.11.