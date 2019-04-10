Boonville’s Brandon Johnson and Tramell Coleman didn’t have a problem getting up for the Richmond Hoot Middleton Invitational on Tuesday.

While competing against a field of 12 other teams, Johnson and Coleman captured the only first place finishes for the Pirates. Johnson won the discus with a toss of 136’-9” while Coleman crossed the finish line first in the 200 meter dash in 22.70 seconds.

In the final team standings, Odessa captured first with 115 points. Chillicothe finished second with 92.5 points, followed by Richmond at 87.5, Oak Grove at 77.5, Boonville fifth at 66.5, Knob Noster 56, Lexington 52, East Kansas City 39, Carrollton 35, Holden and Lafayette County tied for 10th at 34, Kauffman School 7 and Malta Bend 3.

“We put together another very respectful meet at Richmond,” said Boonville coach Steve Smith. “Logan Pfeiffer really went after it in all three of his races. I’m looking for him to go under five minutes in the 1600 very soon. Brandon Johnson is being pretty consistent in the discus. I think 150 will be the norm by district time. He threw a personal best of 45’-0” in the shot so that is coming along well. The 4 x 200 guys dropped two seconds and all ran their tails off. The 4 x 100 team was just a little off on a couple exchanges that cost them but they raced hard. Alan McCarter is starting to get the hand on the discus with a PR, which always good to see. Raymond Sosa is doing a great job and it doesn’t matter what event it is. We now Prepare for our home meet-Jack McCush Invitational- on Friday.”

Johnson also finished second and set a personal record in the shot put with a toss of 45 1/2”, as did the 4 x 200-meter relay team of Coleman, Raymond Sosa, Landon Weaver and Tyson Franklin with a season best time of 1:36.90. Those same four also finished third in the 4 x 100-meter relay in a time of 46.50 seconds.

Only the top three finishers in each event received medals.

In the long jump, Coleman took fourth overall with a leap of 18’-5 3/4”.

Logan Pfeiffer finished fifth and set personal records in both the 1600 and 3200 meter run in times of 5:05.10 and 11:20, respectively.

Raymond Sosa placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 38’-9”, as did Alan McCarter in the discus with a personal record throw of 115’-3” and the 4 x 800-meter relay team of MarQuise Coleman, Nick Ferrari, Charlie Pumel and Logan Pfeiffer in 9:35.90.

Jason Waller finished seventh in the high jump with a jump of 5’-6” while Charlie Pumel took eighth in the 3200 meter run in a time of 11:28.50.

In all, the Boonville boys track team had four personal records and one season’s best on Tuesday.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates track team, they also had several medalists in the meet.

In the final team standings, Knob Noster captured first with 127 points. Holden finished second with 103 points, followed by Odessa at 84.5, Notre Dame de Sion 82, Chillicothe 78, Lafayette County 64, Boonville seventh with 43, Richmond 34, Kauffman School 22, Oak Grove 19, East KC 17.5, Carrollton 14, Malta Bend 6 and Lexington 4.

“We had a great day to compete at Richmond,” said Boonville girls track coach Melissa Baker. “The performance I was most excited about was the 4 x 100 relay. I had not put this group of girls together in this race yet. We were in the slower heat, and came back and got second overall with our time. This is the race the girls are working on to achieve the school record, and they have to ability to reach this goal. Jodie Bass ran a good race in the 100 meter dash. All of our girls need to continue working on our starts and being explosive out of the blocks. Becky Evans threw a PR in the shot put with a throw of 27-07.5. Looking forward to our home meet on Friday.”

Although the Lady Pirates had no first place finishes in the meet, they did have one second place finish as the 4 x 100-meter relay team of Sophi Waibel, Daylynn Baker, Arie Perry and Jodie Bass turned in a time of 53.14 seconds.

Baker also finished third in the 100 meter hurdles in 17.24 seconds, as did Bass in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.74 seconds.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Baker fourth overall in a time of 50.04 seconds.

Fifth place finishers were Perry in the 100 meter dash in 14.14 seconds, the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Waibel, Bass, Baker and Lillian Rohrbach in 4:34.94 and the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Molly Amos, Hope Mesik, Jadzia Pacenza and Olivia Eichelberger in 11:55.34.

Bass also took sixth in the 200 meter dash in a time of 29.34 seconds while Waibel placed eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 30’-4”.