New Franklin pitcher Gavin Bishop has been close this season when it comes to pitching a shutout for the Bulldogs.

That time came Tuesday on the road against Santa Fe as Bishop struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits and two walks in six innings as New Franklin defeated the Chiefs 12-0.

New Franklin, improving to 2-6 on the season, also scored in every inning against Santa Fe. After putting up one run in each of the first four innings, New Franklin came back and tacked on three more in the fifth and four in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Bishop pitched really well. “He was a little off in the first but Colten Collyott gunned down a runner trying to score,” Gerding said. “I’m pleased with most of our at bats, but some need to adjust quicker and get tougher between the ears. All in all, a good win for us. It was good to see Koy Harris get in to one in the sixth.”

Harris led all hitters for New Franklin with a single, double and one RBI. Tysen Dowell had two hits and three runs batted in while Bishop added two hits and two RBIs and Zac Held and Sam Marshall each with one hit and one RBI.







