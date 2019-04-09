The Blue Springs baseball team gave up five runs to Park Hill in the first inning and were never able to recover in a mercy-rule loss to the Trojans Monday in Suburban Big Six Conference action.

The Trojans scored one run in the second inning, one in the fourth and four in the fifth. Blue Springs scored its only run in the fourth.

Trevor Blackwell led the Wildcats (3-12, 1-4 Big Six) with two hits and a run scored.

RAYTOWN 6, FORT OSAGE 3: The Indians suffered their first loss in Suburban Middle Seven Conference play as they fell to the Blue Jays Monday.

Trey Lockard pitched a complete game in a losing effort and struck out seven. He also had two hits. Logan Phillips doubled twice and had an RBI and Sam Carlson had two hits and an RBI for Fort Osage (4-8, 3-1 Middle Seven).

ROCKHURST 9, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 4: The Jaguars fell to 5-3 on Saturday following a loss to the Hawklets.

Rockhurst scored three runs in the top of the first after the Jaguars committed two errors. The Hawlets tallied 10 hits in the game..

“The scoreboard showed four errors on our part, but there were many more mental errors that don’t show up on a line score,” South coach Ben Baier said. “You can’t give good teams extra outs and expect to win. They executed and we didn’t. That is on me as the coach. I obviously didn’t have my guys ready to play today from the first pitch. That is not the standard we expect to play at each time we step on the field. We will get better.”