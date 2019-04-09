Pilot Grove Tigers baseball coach Evan Oswald knew it was only a matter of time before his team hit the ball.

That time came Monday night in a 9-6 win over Sweet Springs as the Tigers scratched together 16 hits in seven innings.

“It was really good to get on the scoreboard first this game,” said Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald. “Too many times this season, we have fallen behind early in the ball game and forced to battle back. I keep stressing to the kids to be aggressive at the plate and tack on runs early, so it won’t put as much stress on our pitching staff. In my opinion, we are still striking out way too much. But, it was great to see us put up nine runs on sixteen hits. We got major contribution from every part of our lineup throughout the game. Cole Meisenheimer also battled for the first 4+ innings. Bailey Quint came in for the final three innings and gave us a huge lift when the momentum was clearly on Sweet Springs side. It was good to get tested in the middle innings, but even better that we were able to hold on for the victory. It was a good team win, but there’s always room for improvement. We will address those areas in the next couple days of practice before we hit the diamond again on Thursday.”

The Tigers, 5-1 on the season, never trailed in the game and led at one point by a score of 6-0 after 3 1/2. However the game was far from being over at that point as Sweet Springs rallied back with three in the bottom half of the fourth and two in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-5.

The Greyhounds never got any closer as Pilot Grove plated three more runs in the sixth before giving up another run in the seventh.

Cole Meisenheimer picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove by striking out five batters in four innings. The junior hurler also gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks. Bailey Quint then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and one walk.

Sims took the loss for Sweet Springs.

Luke Kollmeyer and Meisenheimer each had three hits to pace the Tigers. Meisenheimer also drove in two runs.

Dalton Reuter went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Bailey Quint also had two hits with a double and one RBI while Gavin Shepherd added two singles and two RBIs, Dade Christy two singles, Laben Twenter one single and one RBI and Kealin Vinson with one single.

For Sweet Springs, Hall and Fuehring each had two hits-one being a double.