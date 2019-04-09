The Boonville Pirates tennis team knew Monday night’s match against the Marshall Owls would be tough.

But they didn’t think the Owls would be that tough. While dropping all six singles matches, the Pirates also recorded just one win in doubles while falling to Marshall 8-1.

Boonville Pirates tennis coach Stephanie Green said the boys got off to a slow start and just couldn’t seem to get consistent until later in some matches and unfortunately that put them on the losing side of the scorecard.

“Overall every loss is disappointing, but we are gaining experience and with the jumps our varsity players had to make from playing 5 to 6 to 1 and 2 and playing only doubles into the varsity singles lineup, we knew it was take some time, consistency in play, and court experience to get them ready. Fortunately they are young for the most part and having growing players coming up behind them, so we will see success.”

Playing doubles first, the No. 1 team of Josh Chrisman and Quin Gentry picked up their third win of the season in four matches by beating Marshall’s Christian Clair and Jerome Kikorio Alex 8-6.

Green said Chrisman and Gentry had a really solid comeback to win in doubles, but both struggled with errors in singles.

Unfortunately for Boonville the win by Chrisman and Gentry was the only win on the night as Marshall recorded wins at the No. 2 and 3 position to lead in the match 2-1.

At No. 2 doubles, the team of Will Rehagen and Andrew Pefferman fell to the team of Kolton King and Brayden Chumpraphai 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Aaron Witting and Dalton Pannell lost to the team of Trevor Borgman and Gabriel Myers 8-4.

Marshall also dominated Boonville in singles, winning all six matches.

At No. 1 singles, Chrisman fell to Clair 8-3. At No. 2 singles, Gentry lost to King 8-3. At No. 3 singles, Rehagen dropped a tiebreaker against Alex 9-8 (7-5). At No. 4 singles, Pefferman was upended by Chumpraphai 8-4. At No. 5 singles, Witting fell to Borgman 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Pannell lost in a tiebreak against Myers 9-8 (7-3).

Marshall also won the JV match by beating Boonville 8-0.

The following are results of the JV match: No. 1 Kaiser and Greis lost to Ruiz and Miles 6-1; No. 2 Brimer and Weixeldorfer lost to Evans and Sappington 6-0; No. 3 Bartolomeo and Murray lost to King and Hedrick 6-1; No. 4 Coleman and Watring lost to Aguirre and Benjamin 6-0; No. 5 Desmond and Widel lost to Carranza and Borja 6-4; No. 6 Dell and Brady lost to Frame and Millard 6-0; No. 7 Alley and Price lost to Edmund and Villalobos 6-1; and No. 8 Kaiser and Greis lost to Borja and Salmeron 6-3.