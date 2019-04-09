The Pilot Grove boys and girls track teams literally put its best foot forward Friday while competing in the Lowell Eaton Invitational in Harrisburg.

While competing against a field of 13 boy’s teams and 12 girl’s teams, Pilot Grove had three ninth place finishers, one 10th, one 13th and one 14th place finisher during the meet.

Placing ninth for the Tigers were Dalton Hazlett in the shot put with a toss of 35’-4”, Bo Vinson in the discus with a throw of 84’-10” and the 4 x 400-mete relay team of Gavin Shepherd, Bo Vinson, Bailey Quint and Dalton Bealer in a time of 4:24.08.

Quint also took 10th in the triple jump with a jump of 34’-1 1/4”.

Bealer finished 13th in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:02.91 while Melanie Wolfe placed 14th in the shot put with a toss of 25’-10 1/2”.



