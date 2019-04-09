Prairie Home’s Blane Petsel and Clayton Pethan had little trouble putting the bat on the ball Monday night on the road against Calvary Lutheran.

While banging out 17 runs on 21 hits in a 17-7 win over Calvary Lutheran, Petsel accounted for five of those hits with four singles, one double and five RBIs. As for Pethan, the junior standout had three singles, one double and two runs batted in.

“We came out slow in the first three innings and finally started to pick it up some after seeing Calvary Lutheran score three runs in the bottom of the third,” said Prairie Home coach Trever Huth. “We started having better at bats and the defense picked it up after throwing the ball around the field a couple times. Other than a couple base running mistakes. We played great the second half of the game on we just need to put a whole game together.”

After spotting Calvary Lutheran three runs in the third, Prairie Home wasted little time getting the runs back in the fourth by exploding for seven runs to go up 7-3. The Panthers added two more in the fifth and four in each of the sixth and seven innings of play to extend the lead to 17-5. Then, in the bottom half of the seventh, Calvary Lutheran tacked on two more runs.

Mason Wells picked up the win in relief for Prairie Home while Kolton Sellars took the loss for Calvary Lutheran.

Blake Petsel got the start for Prairie Home and gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Wells then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out one. Tallon Benne closed out the game by pitching the final three innings and surrendered four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Blake Petsel also had three hits in the game-one being a double-and drove in three runs for Prairie Home. John Fontanna had three singles and one RBI while Wells added a single, double and one RBI, Alex Rhode with two singles and two RBIs and Kassen Lock with two singles.

Web, Sellars, Becker and Hoff each had two hits for Calvary Lutheran.