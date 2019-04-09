New Franklin’s Faith Painter garnered a first and second place finish Monday while competing at Sweet Springs.

Painter finished first in the 100 meter dash in a time of 14.29 seconds and second in the 200 meter dash in 29.89 seconds.

Kelsi Fair also took third in the shot put with a toss of 29’-4” while Jacob Marshall placed third in the 1600 meter run in a time of 5:50.71.

New Franklin girls finished eighth overall as a team with 28 points while the New Franklin boys took 12th place with 13 points.

New Franklin track coach Morgan Vetter said they only medaled the top three but had many other athletes who placed and or improved their times/throw/jumps immensely. “I was very happy with the improvement of many and the overall heart and effort,” Vetter said. “We bounce back quick with another track meet at Harrisburg.”



