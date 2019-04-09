New Franklin freshman Abby Maupin continued her run of first place finishes on Friday while competing in the Lowell Eaton Invitational in Harrisburg.

While competing against a field of 12 teams, Maupin captured first in both the long jump and triple jump with jumps of 15’-2” and 32’-2 1/4”, respectively. The freshman standout also ran a leg on the 4 x 100-meter relay team along with Mallori Burnett, Davi Smith and Shelby Breshears, which finished third in a time of 55.83 seconds.

As a team, New Franklin girls finished seventh overall with 58.5 points.

Harrisburg captured first in the relays with a total of 103 points, followed by Tipton with 90.5, Hallsville 89.5, Paris 81, South Shelby and Fayette 74, New Franklin 58.5, Community 43, Westran 35.5, Slater 33, Cairo 30 and Sturgeon with 14.

Davi Smith also brought home a total of three medals for the Lady Bulldogs by placing second in the high jump at 4’-8” and second in the long jump at 15’-0. Smith was also a member of the 4 x 100-meter relay team.

Senior Shelby Breshears had the only other to three finish by placing third in the 100-meter dash in a time of 14.23 seconds.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said the Lowell Eaton Invitational was the third meet in four days.

“The grueling schedule started to show at times during the meet, but I was very proud of the way our athletes pushed through the soreness and the pain and we ended up with some wonderful performances,” Quest said. “Freshman Abby Maupin probably had the best day of her career so far. She brought home two individual victories in both the long jump and triple jump, finishing with a personal best in the long jump with a jump of 15’-2”. Despite having jumped in two meets already this week, Abby really impressed me with how well she was jumping today. Maupin also provided a strong opening leg for the 4 x 100 relay, which, along with Mallori Burnett, Davi Smith and Shelby Breshears, finished with a season best time and third place. Davi Smith had a wonderful day jumping as well, finishing in second in both the high jump and long jump. Senior Shelby Breshears has been rounding into form in the 100 lately, and she put forth a wonderful race, finishing in third place.”

As for the New Franklin boys, junior Tyler Perkins continues to shine in the 800 meter run after placing third in a time of 2:18.

Perkins also ran a leg on the 4 x 400-meter relay team along with Douglass Creason, Daniel Clay and David Brucks, which finished fourth in a time of 4:04.95.

The only other place finisher for the Bulldogs was the 4 x 800 meter relay team of David Brucks, Asa Fischer, Hayden Wiseman and Sam Ridgeway, which placed fourth in a time of 10:23.40.

Quest said Perkins continued his string of strong performances in the 800.

“Facing some tough competition from a couple of Class 3 schools, Tyler ran one of his better races of the season, finishing in third place,” Quest said. “Perkins also provided the crucial anchor leg in the 4 x 400 relay, edging out a competitor from Harrisburg at the line to secure a fourth place finish and the final medal. The boys 4 x 800 relay of David Brucks, Asa Fischer, Hayden Wiseman and Sam Ridgeway finished in fourth place as well.”

New Franklin boys finished 10th overall out of 13 teams with 26 points.

Fayette won the meet with 138.5 points. South Shelby finished second with 116 points, followed by Hallsville with 87, Tipton with 74, Slater at 65.5, Paris at 62, Westran at 42, Sturgeon at 30, New Franklin 26, Cairo 25, Community 5 and Frederick Douglas 4.