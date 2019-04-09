Kaitlyn Maggard finished second in the discus with a toss of 73’-11” to lead the Pilot Grove girls middle school track team in the Santa Fe meet on Monday.

Marci Lammers finished 11th overall in the 100 meter dash in a time of 15.23 seconds while Grace Peterson took 15th in the long jump with a leap of 11’-5” and 16th in the 100 meter hurdles in 21.37 seconds.

For the Pilot Grove boys middle school track team, Ian Sprick finished 14th in the 100 meter dash in 14.02 seconds and 16th in the triple jump at 27’-3”.

Sprick also ran a leg on the 4 x 100-meter relay team along with Hank Zeller, Jefferson Day and Ethan Fahrendorf, which finished 10th in a time of 1:01.25.

Zeller also finished 16th in the 100 meter dash in 14.06 seconds and 19th in the triple jump at 25’-8”. Fahrendorf, meanwhile, finished 19th in the shot put with a toss of 25’-8 1/2”.