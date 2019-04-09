Bunceton senior Layne Maddex needed only three innings to get the shutout Monday night at home against La Monte.

While winning 15-0 in three innings against the Vikings, Maddex struck out eight batters and gave up just one hit for the win.

“Another good win for these boys,” said Bunceton coach Dustin Ray. “Layne Maddex came out with another great pitching performance. Several players had multiple hits and drove in runs in this game. We are off to a great start this year, but the key to us continuing our success will be staying humble. We have only just begun to succeed and to keep it going, our effort and work ethic have to remain at an extremely high level.”

The Dragons were definitely playing at a high level on Monday with 13 runs on eight hits. Bunceton also came out in the first inning firing on all cylinders by exploding for 13 runs. Two more came in the second inning.

As for the hitting, Dillon Alpers finished 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Jason Burnett, Brayden Doyle, Layne Maddex, Dylan Flatt, Hunter Shuffield and Dakota Rose each had one hit. maddex, Flatt, Hunter Riechers and Rose also drove in two runs while Shuffield and Austin Alpers had one run batted in.

Trenton had the only hit in the game for La Monte.



