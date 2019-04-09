The Bunceton Lady Dragons softball team had another rough start while giving up 15 runs in the first two innings in a 15-0 loss against Green Ridge Monday night at Green Ridge.

The Lady Dragons, dropping to 0-3-1 on the season, surrendered eight runs in the first and seven in the second to lose by the mercy rule.

Taylor Burnett took the loss in the circle for Bunceton by giving up 15 runs on 15 hits while striking out four batters in two innings.

The Lady Dragons were also out-hit by Green Ridge 15-0.