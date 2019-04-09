Boonville senior Clayton Gochenour will play at least one more game in his high school career while competing in the Mid-Missouri All-Star Game at Eldon High School on Sunday, April 14th.

Three point contest for the girls will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the dunk contest for the boys. The girls and boys all-star games will follow the dunk contest.

Gochenour, a two-year starter for the Pirates, finished the season leading the team in scoring with 349 points for an average of 14.0 points per game. He also finished the season with 133 rebounds for an average of 5.3 rpg along with 22 steals and 14 assists. The senior standout also had a knack for shooting the ball, especially from the outside, where he was 42 percent from the field and 27 percent from the three-point arc. From the foul line, Gochenour also ranked as one of the top free throw shooters for Boonville while shooting 68 percent.

Greg Buescher will coach the team that Gochenour will play on.

Other members are Sam Stichnote of Southern Boone, Beau Washer of Father Tolton, Braedan Wetrich of Moberly, Will Knight of Smith-Cotton, Nick Brandt of Helias, Kenny Stone of Sturgeon, Isaac Ash of California, Trystan Hees of California, Khobi Kellerman of North Callaway and Luke Hicks of Hallsville.

Steve Combs will lead the other squad.

Making up that team are Dajuan Harris of Rock Bridge, Ja’Monta Black of Rock Bridge, Quinton Brown of Rock Bridge, Jarvis Jennings of Hickman, Treysen Gray of South Callaway, Trent Martin of Blair Oaks, Wyatt Espinosa of Versailles, Elijah Rivera of Eldon, Kodie Dick of Tipton and Jalen Martin of New Bloomfield.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker will also coach one of the girl’s teams, which consists of Abbi Grimwood of Tuscumbia, Micah Linthacum of Jefferson City, Mackenzie Dubbert of Cairo, Kerrigan Gamm of Osage, Carson Wood of Osage, Amber Wright of Father Tolton, Carrie Ponder of Southern Boone, Abby Nichols of Otterville and Lainey Williams of Cole Camp.

The second team will be coached by Alan Lepper of Helias, which consists of Shelby Breshears of New Franklin, Emma Chapman of Hickman, Sydney Flood of Moberly, Gracie George of California, Brooklynn Pace of Tipton, Halie Rackers of Blair Oaks, Brooke Boessen of Blair Oaks, Samantha Haas of New Bloomfield and Jayla Volkart of Russellville.

Note: Admission for the two all-star games is $8 for adults and $4 for students and seniors over 65.