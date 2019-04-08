The Boonville Pirates tennis team were perfect on the day in doubles while capturing first at the No. 1 and 2 positions during the annual Pirate Open at the high school tennis courts.

Although the Pirates wound up finishing second as a team behind Moberly, Boonville’s No. 1 doubles team of Josh Chrisman and Quin Gentry and the No. 2 team of Aaron Witting and Dalton Pannell both finished 4-0 on the day.

As a team, Moberly captured first at 4-0 while Boonville finished second at 3-1, Father Tolton and Columbia Independent tied for third at 1-3 and Lexington fifth at 0-4.

The Pirates defeated Father Tolton 4-1, CIS 3-2 and Lexington 4-0 and lost to Moberly 3-2.

Boonville tennis coach Stephanie Green said Mother Nature cooperated for once. “We got a full day of tennis in with most of the guys playing four matches against good competition,” Green said. “Rehagen played a couple of true players and even though he didn’t come out on the winning end, he gained experience in how to increase his effectiveness on the court. Pfefferman, at the No. 2 spot, played probably the best singles matches of his season against some true number twos and was confident in his performance. Josh and Quin had to fight through a slump against CIS, but definitely worked on execution and finishing points confidently. Aaron and Dalton gelled today and put a win on the board against the Moberly team they lost to last week. Their play was much more consistent and strong. Tucker Kaiser and Gabe Greis got great experience playing these matches and had success in playing some higher ranked players. Overall, we certainly would have liked to keep the trophy in Boonville, but Moberly has strong one and two players and this early season tournament is about gaining experience and getting a lot of court time in, so it was successful for us.”

In capturing first at No. 1 doubles, the team of Chrisman and Gentry won 8-2 over Father Tolton, 8-4 over CIS, 8-2 over Moberly and 8-2 over Lexington. As for the No. 2 team of Witting the Pannell, the duo won 8-3 over Father Tolton, 8-0 over CIS, 8-5 over Moberly and 9-7 over Lexington.

As for singles, Will Rehagen finished third overall at the No. 1 spot at 2-2 while Andrew Pefferman took fourth at the No. 2 position at 1-3.