After a two-run first inning that showed a lot of offensive promise, Missouri’s bats went stone cold.

Hoping to continue its momentum on Friday night from a mid-week thrashing of Kansas State, Missouri couldn’t conjure the same luck past the opening frame with Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky coming to town.

The Wildcats took advantage and scored in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to win the first contest of a three-game series 4-2 over the Tigers at Taylor Stadium.

Kentucky’s Daniel Harper got the win on the mound in relief, while Missouri starter Jacob Cantleberry (3-2) takes the loss after giving up three runs on six hits (four that went for extra bases). The Tigers’ junior left-hander also struck out six batters and walked two Wildcats in 5.1 innings of work.

Kentucky’s Carson Coleman struck out five of the last six Missouri batters to end the game and earn his second save of the season.

The Tigers drop to 20-11-1 on the season and 3-6-1 in the SEC with the loss. The Wildcats improve 17-13 and get their second conference win of the season.

“We had the opportunities, we had base runners, just did not have any timely hitting at all tonight,” Missouri head coach Steve Bieser said. ... “We just didn’t execute a lot of stuff. We just had too many mistakes tonight.”

Both of Missouri’s runs came with two outs in the bottom of the first. Kameron Misner drew a walk after seeing two strikes. After stealing second, he was driven in by Peter Zimmermann, who also proceeded to steal a base and get to home plate on a single from Chad McDaniel.

That’s also the last time Missouri got a runner to third base.

By denying the Tigers offensively, the Wildcats got in a rhythm of their own and got their first breakthrough in the fourth and took the lead for good in the sixth.

Kentucky extended its lead with its first batter of the eighth, Jaren Shelby.

Shelby took the fifth pitch of his at-bat and crushed the ball over the wall behind the Tigers’ bullpen, which is about 75 feet from the home-run wall, and did a bat-flip celebration Jose Bautista would be proud of.

Missouri drew two walks in the ninth, but couldn't get a hit and extend the game.

“This is a game that we should’ve won,” Bieser said. “That’s just the truth. Our pitching matchup favored us, everything favored us tonight. We just didn’t go out and get it done.”

Kentucky came into the game tied for playing the most games (13) against teams in the RPI top 25 with Texas and South Carolina. That shows despite being barely over .500, how the Wildcats know how to play teams with much better records.

The Wildcats have also had more people drafted (21) and signed by Major League Baseball teams than any other Division I program over the last two seasons. Only Kentucky designated hitter T.J. Collett entered this season with more than 80 career at-bats with the school.

Missouri’s more experienced team hopes to buck that trend as the teams continue the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

