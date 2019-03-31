ST. LOUIS — It had been a few months since Aijha Blackwell last played in a competitive game.

The five-star recruit and Missouri women’s basketball signee withdrew from Whitfield last December, transferred to Cardinal Ritter and hoped to suit up with her new teammates in the new year.

However, Blackwell never took the floor for the Lady Lions and Saturday’s girls Riverwar all-star game was her first in-game action since the transfer.

Representing a team of Missouri female all-stars that included Hickman standout and Kansas State signee Emma Chapman, as well was fellow Missouri signee and Jefferson City senior Micah Linthacum, Blackwell helped lead her team to victory over the Illinois all-stars Saturday afternoon at the Danis Field House on the campus of Saint Louis University High School.

Blackwell kept one eye on the hoop as the Missouri all-stars completed a 10-point, second-half comeback. She sealed the 62-60 victory with a turnaround, game-winning 2-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Blackwell’s efforts earned her the game’s most valuable player award.

“I didn’t get up and down in a long time so it was good and I just got used to it,” Blackwell said of her on-court return. “Sitting out, everyone is a step above me when you haven’t been really playing. I’ve been sitting around and I’ve been training, that’s the only thing I’ve been doing, not getting up and down. So getting the chance to get up and down, it was good.”

Playing against an Illinois all-star squad with several Division I commits, Blackwell relied on the skills that make her the No. 8-ranked player in the country for the 2019 class according to ESPN.

The 6-foot guard had no problem driving to the hoop and being physical or pulling up from the perimeter and taking a 3-pointer. Blackwell also connected with former Whitfield teammate Tajha Walker as well as Cardinal Ritter’s Britnee Terry.

Blackwell admitted at times she got tired, but she did enough to help bring the win to her home state.

“I haven’t gotten the chance to ever play with her yet,” Linthacum said about her future teammate. “She’s super fun and always got a big smile and she was encouraging and if she had something that she knew she was in the wrong, she said, ‘Hey, that’s my bad, I got you next time.’”

In her time away from competition, Blackwell had a visit from Missouri women’s basketball head coach Robin Pingeton.

Blackwell said Pingeton told her that she needs to get in the weight room and get stronger to improve.

That’s a way Blackwell can meet expectations set out for her upcoming years in Columbia — as one of the players who can help make up the difference lost by outgoing MU seniors Sophie Cunningham, Cierra Porter and Lauren Aldridge.

“That’s what people are expecting me to do and I have to live up to the hype,” Blackwell said. “I have to show my skills and I have to develop the program. ... I have to continue that legacy that Sophie left behind.”

>> READY TO CONTRIBUTE: Linthacum came off the bench to play in several key stretches in the Missouri all-stars' win.

Linthacum hadn’t played in a competitive game in two weeks, since Jefferson City fell to North Kansas City in the MSHSAA Class 5 girls championship.

Now, the 6-foot-4 post has her focus pinned on becoming a Tiger and being as prepared as possible for the next level.

Linthacum added that the plan is in place for her to redshirt the 2019-20 season, although that’s not 100 percent set as of Saturday. She added that she’ll try and make as big of an impact as possible no matter where that decision falls.

“I’ll be in the gym with the girls getting bigger, faster and stronger,” Linthacum said.

Linthacum also had the chance to compete in the Riverwar’s 3-point contest. She made the most shots of the seven competitors in the preliminary round to advance to the final two.

Heading into the last rack of balls in the finals, Linthacum only had to make 2-of-4 shots to force a tie against a representative from the Illinois all-stars, but she only made one.

“I wish I could’ve made the last one, it kind of went in and out, but it was fun,” Linthacum added.

>> CHAPMAN SHOWS DIFFERENT STYLE: The Kewpies' McDonald’s All-American nominee is inching closer to her move down Interstate 70 West to Manhattan, Kansas.

Chapman was the lone Columbia female to participate in Saturday’s event and was a role player in Missouri’s victory.

In a different atmosphere than any of her games with Hickman this season, Chapman got to play in a few different facets of her team’s offense and with less of her low-post style that was needed to help the Kewpies win.

“I like playing how coach (Anna Rorvig) had us playing, being able to practice with the team and work through stuff,” Chapman said. “At the same time, I like just being able to come out and just play basketball, not having anything set and just kind of go out there and see what we can do. I think it's really fun.”

Chapman got to play against Chicago Simeon’s Jada Thorpe, who is also a Kansas State commit, in Missouri’s victory.

