The Blue Springs baseball team couldn’t get its offense going in a 6-3 loss to Sioux Falls Washington (S.D.) Friday at Lawrence Free State (Kan.) High School.

Blue Springs and Washington each scored a run in the first frame, but the Warriors scored three in the second inning and two in the fifth to take a five-run lead. The Wildcats scored two in the sixth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“I am proud of the kids for not giving up,” said Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott, whose team fell to 1-5. “We had our chances, we just have to take advantage of every opportunity right now.”

Taylor Warren led the Wildcats on offense by going 2-for-3. Tanner Martin and Payton Schmidt each had a double. Ethan Broker was the losing pitcher.