Aleah Finnegan will never forget the excitement of her first international U.S. Women’s Senior Team event in Montreal.

Kara Eaker, who claimed the all-around title, will never forget the smile on the face of Finnegan after her good friend won the vault, which helped the U.S. women win the title at the 2019 Gymnix International.

“I will always remember how happy Aleah was,” said Eaker, 16, a sophomore at Grain Valley High School. “We have been training together for so long and are such good friends, and to see your friend have that kind of success at her first international meet was really special.”

As Eaker made that comment, that gold medal smile returned to the face of Finnegan, also her training partner at Great American Gymnastic Express (GAGE) in Blue Springs.

“I had so much adrenaline at that meet,” said Finnegan, 16, a sophomore at Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit. “I went into the meet hoping for a top-three performance, and when I won, I just couldn’t believe it.

“I exceeded my expectations, and that made it even more special. Then, I got to share the championship with Kara and all my teammates. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Eaker, who also helped the U.S. win gold at the 2018 World Championships with a sixth-place beam finish and Finnegan have trained at GAGE in Blue Springs for years, and they are part of the master plan of owner/coach Al Fong and his wife Armine Baruytan.

“We’re happy for all our young ladies when they have success, but we aren’t surprised because we see how hard they work every day and how much they have grown and improved over the years,” Fong said. “Kara and Aleah are right where Armine and I expect them to be. They may be surprised by their success, but we never are. We anticipate it – it’s just part of this journey, this road map, we have plotted out to help them have success.”

Baruytan echoed Fong’s comments, as the girls wrapped up one of their six-day-a-week, 5 1/2-hour practice sessions at GAGE.

“It’s good to exceed your expectations,” Baruytan said. “Al and I believe in our girls. We call them our girls, because they are like members of our family.

“And it is so cool when they exceed their expectations because we can say, ‘See, I told you so! I told you how good you are!’ And they start to believe in themselves even more.”

The Gymnix International was Eaker’s third international meet, and she enjoyed all her success as she not only won the all around, but placed first on the beam as well.

“I wanted to finish first (on the beam), but I went into the meet hoping for a top-three finish,” Eaker said. “Then it was so exciting to win the all around. This is just the most exciting time for me and Aleah and Leanne (Wong, who recently won the American Cup all-around title in her first senior level event and is a front-runner for a 2020 Olympic berth).

“We are like a family, and I think we really enjoy the success of our teammates just as much – or, maybe a little more – than our own success because we do work hard.”