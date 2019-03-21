The Spartans varsity track & field program celebrates the return of four female qualifiers from last year's MSHSAA Class 4 Track Championships, including junior Molly Greene who was a fifth place state medalist in the girls pole vault.

Greene reached greater heights over the bar reaching 11-foot-3 inches at the state meet held annually in Jefferson City and with her off-season workouts she is looking to top the 12-foot mark by the end of this 2019 spring season.

Moberly High School senior Hillary Bloss has committed to continue her career as a thrower at the college level after high school graduation as Bloss accepted a scholarship to attend Central Methodist University at Fayette. Bloss qualified for state in the discus last year and finished 15th with a throw of 104-08 ft. after scratching her first two attempts.

Moberly junior Verne Holt threw the shot put at state and heaved it 36.10.5 ft. to finish ninth overall.

Sophomore Isabella Ross ran the 1600m event last season at state and posted a time of 5:46.37 to finish 14th.

Tony Stoneking returns as Spartans head track & field coach.

He reported that in addition to the four state qualifiers, the following female athletes are expected to be strong contenders in their respective events this spring season: Keiasiah Mozee in the long jump; Tessa Jackson, Vivienne Lea, Hannah Hardy, Sydney Flood and Maggie Crist all in both long distance running, and in distance relay events; Claire and Mary Billington, Cheyenne Lea, Hinayana Douglas, Ashton Martin ins sprints; hurdlers Vi Tran and Rylee Stone; and Sara Slater in jumps.

“We have some depth this year on the girls team. I'm looking to add to the success we had last year and continue to strengthen our team as the year goes on,” Moberly track coach Stoneking said. “With the boys team, we have a mixture of older and younger athletes. We will be able to compete in most of our meets, and with our depth we can move some people around to find the best fit for our team. If we stay healthy and continue to improve, the boys can have a successful season.”

Coach Stoneking pointed out that he expects Will Sells, a sectional qualifier in the boys pole vault a year ago, to reach greater heights this spring. Long distance runners consist of Alex Fincher, Aidan Hannam, Nick Lindsey, Spencer Matheny, Joe Patton, Hyrum and Joseph Rae.

Key sprinters on the boys squad include Camron Lowry, Clayton Briscoe, Garrett Harper, Jared Herron, Devon Huff, Will LaRue, Jacksyn Miller, Trent Owens, Noah Stick, Dominic Stoneking, Kurtis Walters and Mar'Sean Winn. Andrew Huff and Tyler Webb return as throwers, and look for Toby Short involved in the jumping events.

Moberly opens its spring season of competition Friday at Blair Oaks High School of Wardsville, and the Spartans track & field program will have more than a full week of practice before their next meet, April 2 at Central Methodist University in Fayette.

The annual Ken Asbury Invitational held here at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium is set for Thursday, April 4 and Moberly will host this season's North Central Missouri Conference Track Championships on May 3.

After spending the last couple of years traveling toward the Kansas City area to participate in districts, MSHSAA has assigned Moberly to to the Class 4 District 6 meet being held at Mexico in May. Other schools competing at this venue are Kirksville, Warrenton, St. Dominic, St. Charles West, St. Charles High School, Liberty of Wentzville, Fulton, Ft. Zumwalt South and Ft. Zumwalt East.