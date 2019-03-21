The Blue Springs South girls soccer team had no answer for the physical play of Staley Wednesday.

The result was a 1-0 loss in the championship game of the Platte County Invitational in Platte City.

The Falcons scored their only goal on a corner kick deflection in the 33rd minute.

“Staley’s physical and aggressive play took us out of our passing and possession game,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said after his team dropped to 2-1. “Nineteen fouls against us didn’t give us a chance to play as we wanted. It’s good to see the strong teams early in the season to prepare ourselves to play stronger and faster for conference play.”

LIBERTY NORTH 3, GRAIN VALLEY 1: Grain Valley couldn’t rebound from two first-half goals from Liberty North as it fell in the third-place game of the Platte County Invitational Wednesday.

North scored the first three goals, with the last one coming in the 45th minute as it took a 3-0 lead.

Kierra Arndorfer scored Grain Valley’s lone goal in the 60th minute on a direct kick.

“Credit to North, they took it to us right from the get go,” said Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol, whose team fell to 1-2. “Our lack of depth showed and it was obvious we had very heavy legs from these three tough games to start the season. Kierra’s goal was a great strike directly from a free kick from 30 yards out. She has done a great job stepping into a leadership role for our team.”

BLUE SPRINGS 1, PLATTE COUNTY 0: A strong defensive effort and a second-half goal helped Blue Springs prevail in the fifth-place game of the Platte County Invitational Wednesday.

The Wildcat defense limited the Pirates and Gabrielle Elliot had to make one save to earn the shutout.

Lily Queen scored on an Aubrey Avalos assist in the 55th minute as the Wildcats improved to 2-1.

OAK GROVE 10, CAMERON 0: Freshman Annika Holtorf and the Oak Grove Panthers continued their hot start to the Panther Cup tournament Wednesday.

Holtorf scored four goals for the second straight game in a rout of Cameron Wednesday at Oak Grove High School. The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season and in their tournament.

Katie Jennings and Mary Delgado each added two goals and Megan Borland and Kealyn Wilkinson contributed one apiece.

In Tuesday’s opener, Holtorf led the way with her four-goal varsity debut in a 10-0 rout of Kansas City East.

Borland tallied two goals and Jessica Keyser, Delgado, Jordan Hall and Meredith Forthofer each added a goal.