Kansas City Mavericks forward Greg Betzold was rewarded for his torrid week.

The third-year veteran was selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 4-10.

Betzold scored five goals, added four assists and had a plus-7 rating in three games.

The 24-year-old tallied four goals and had an assist in a 6-0 win at Allen on Wednesday, picked up a pair of assists in a 9-3 victory against the Americans on Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to first-place Cincinnati on Sunday.

“Betz has been on fire,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said Sunday after Betzold’s goal with just 50 seconds left in regulation sent the game against Cincinnati into overtime.

“I’m so happy for him. He really deserves this – he’s been playing so well, it doesn’t matter where we play him, he is creating his own chances and that’s what the really good players do,” Dickson added. “He’s moving his feet well, and doing all the little things that add to big points for the team.”

The native of West Chester, Ohio, has posted 41 points – 22 goals and 19 assists – in 57 games with the Mavericks this season.

Betzold has recorded 78 points (38 goals, 40 assists) in 149 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Cincinnati and Elmira.

“The best thing about scoring goals,” Betzold said, “is that it helps our team win. We’re in a stretch the rest of the season where every game is like a playoff game, and if I can help offensively, it helps us reach our ultimate goal of playing in the postseason.”

On behalf of Betzold, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the puck supplier of the ECHL.

DZIURZYNSKI SUSPENDED: The ECHL suspended Kansas City’s David Dziurzynski Tuesday for five games and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

“I don’t know the precedent and don’t really want to say much about it,” Dickson said.

Dziurzynski was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding (under Rule No. 41.5) at 14:13 of the third period. He was fined and suspended under Rule No. 28 (supplementary discipline).

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound veteran forward will miss Friday’s home game against Wichita and Saturday’s home game against Tulsa. He will also miss the Mavericks’ road trip to South Carolina, with March 19 and 22 games at the South Carolina Stingrays and the March 21 game at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Dziurzynski, a former NHL player with the Ottawa Senators, has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 54 games with the Mavericks this season.

Cincinnati’s Justin Vaive was also suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for getting involved in an altercation for which he was not on the ice at 14:13 of the third period of Sunday’s game.