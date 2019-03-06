Missouri’s initial depth chart entering spring practices came with a twist. There were 10 new players on the list, but their additions weren’t surprising — it was the new position on the back page that registered surprise.

On that first edition the position was called “bandit,” though coach Barry Odom quickly threw water on that label. “You can scratch that,” he said, bemused at the typo.

The position is actually called “boundary.” And though it’s never appeared on a Tigers depth chart before, it really doesn’t change much about what Missouri was doing defensively at the end of last season.

The new “boundary” position will play in the backfield in a role very similar to what Missouri’s free safeties played at the end of last year.

Tyree Gillespie, who ended last fall at free safety and started this spring at boundary, described his new-but-not-so-new job like this: “I’m guarding the short side of the field. I would say my job is to sit there and read what’s going on in the backfield, and then if it’s a throw, get to the post.”

The depth chart difference — which was already reflected on the field in 2018 when Ronnell Perkins entered the lineup — is that Missouri’s “strong safety” is essentially now it’s strongside linebacker.

“More of a DB type,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about what Missouri was doing at strongside linebacker. “More like you saw toward the end of the year when Ronnell was out there. Just gives us a little more flexibility from a coverage standpoint.”

The Tigers have played in a 4-3 scheme in all their years under Odom, though in recent seasons it has modified that scheme to accommodate for faster offenses that use wide receivers instead of tight ends. Missouri’s adjustment was at strongside (Sam) linebacker — which lines up opposite the tight end or slot receiver — where in the last two years the Tigers have tried to employ a player with a combination of linebacker size and safety coverage skills.

It’s hard to find a player that has both. Kaleb Prewett, a natural safety, started 2017 at Sam linebacker but was not a good fit for the spot. By the middle of the year he’d been replaced by Brandon Lee, a natural linebacker who outweighed Prewett by 20 pounds. (Prewett did not play in 2018.)

Lee started 2018 at Sam linebacker but struggled in coverage and battled injuries through the middle of the season. That opened the door for Perkins, who was a safety at University City High School but often played near the line of scrimmage.

Perkins (6-foot, 205 pounds) will start the spring as the starter at strong safety, which is now more likely to line up alongside Mike linebacker Cale Garrett than in the backfield. That means they’ll have the job of covering tight ends and slot receivers and also blowing up run plays where the tight end is the lead blocker.

“I tried to put on a little more muscle, get a little stronger so I could hold up against them fat guys trying to push me out the way,” Perkins said about this offseason after Tuesday’s practice. “I tried to hit the weight room three-times more. I’m finna go get me a little pump now before I get home to stay fit.”

Khalil Oliver (6-1, 210) is the current No. 2 at strong safety. This version of the position closely mirrors the position he was playing at Oregon before he transferred out in 2017.

“It’s still the Sam backer but we have the ability to play different roles since me and Perk are more safety types,” Oliver said. “We’re able to guard receivers a little better than a Sam backer would.”

MEET MR. GIBBS: Missouri’s new cornerbacks coach, David Gibbs, made his first media appearance since joining Odom’s staff after Tuesday’s practice.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen here, because we all know this business of college football is volatile and you never know where you’re gonna be from year to year,” Gibbs said. “When they had a position open up, I reached out to Barry and coach Walters because I’ve known him for a long time, too. It seemed like the perfect fit for both of us and hopefully I can bring something to the table to help win more football games and play good defense.”

Gibbs actually played with Walters’ father at Colorado. Gibbs played for the Buffaloes from 1986-90 and was a fifth-year senior when Colorado defeated Missouri in the Fifth Down Game in Columbia. The Buffaloes ended up winning the national championship that season.

One reporter asked Gibbs jokingly if being hired by the Missouri staff led to him changing his viewpoint about one of the most controversial plays in college football history.

“Of course. Mizzou got screwed in that game, there’s no doubt about it,” Gibbs said, laughing.

Gibbs, the former defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, was lauded by Odom last fall for his ability to consistently create turnovers. He was also the defensive coordinator at Houston from 2013-14, Auburn in 2005 and Minnesota from 1997-2000. He was the defensive backs coach for the Houston Texans from 2009-10 and for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2006-08.

“That was always somebody I looked up to and watched from afar,” Walters said. “Just his track record of getting turnovers and having good defenses when we played against them. I was at Memphis and he was at Houston, they were rolling.

“Having someone with his expertise and his experience at the NFL and college level to give insight to the secondary and what we’re doing defensively from an organizational standpoint, it’s been huge for me being young in this role.”

