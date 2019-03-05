Nothing was going to get in the way of Haylee Croom on Monday night.

Just ask the Columbia College women’s basketball team.

The Freed-Hardeman University junior forward missed just three of her 16 shots from the field, scoring 30 points to lead the Lions to a 60-53 victory over Columbia in the American Midwest Conference Tournament championship in Henderson, Tennessee.

“We kept trying to throw as many bodies at her as we could,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said of Croom. “She’s one of the top players in the country for a reason. She was doing a great job getting good position. She kept catching the ball in an area that’s tough to guard, and she was finishing tonight.”

Freed-Hardeman (31-2), the reigning NAIA champion and No. 1 team in the nation, led the third-ranked Cougars (29-4) from start to finish.

The host Lions held a 34-26 halftime lead and remained ahead 47-37 entering the fourth quarter.

That’s when Morgan Brandt, Jordan Alford and the Cougars staged a comeback attempt. Brandt and Alford each connected from beyond the arc as part of an 11-2 run. Alford’s 3-pointer pulled Columbia to within 51-48 with 5 minutes, 41 seconds remaining.

“They got up on us pretty good in the third quarter, but I give my girls a lot of credit, they kept fighting away and we cut it down to three,” Possail said. “That takes a lot of guts and heart to fight back into the game on the road like that. We gave ourselves an opportunity.”

Alford’s triple proved to be Columbia’s final field goal of the game. The Cougars trailed by just three as late as the final minute but never got closer.

Freed-Hardeman went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the last 32 seconds to seal the deal.

Raegan Wieser led Columbia with 14 points overall, while Brandt recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Alford added 10 points and six rebounds, and Ashlee Marlatt posted 10 points and six assists.

Columbia joins Freed-Hardeman as an automatic qualifier for the NAIA National Tournament in Billings, Montana, from March 13-19. The Cougars now await the NAIA Selection Show at 5 p.m. Wednesday to find out who they will match up against in the first round.

“We got to play in the conference championship,” said Possail, whose team split its regular-season series with Freed-Hardeman, with each winning at home. “That alone is a heck of an accomplishment. Obviously not the result we wanted, but we were here. Now we go back to work and start preparing for the national tournament — one that we feel really good about our chances of being competitive at.”

After Monday’s game, the league presented all-conference awards. Alford and Brandt were named first-team all-conference. Wieser was selected to the second team, and Marlatt to the third. Brandt and Marlatt were also named to the AMC All-Defensive team.