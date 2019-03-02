South Carolina (14-14, 9-6) vs. Missouri (12-15, 3-12)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CST (SEC Network)

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks to extend Missouri's conference losing streak to five games. Missouri's last SEC win came against the Arkansas Razorbacks 79-78 on Feb. 12. South Carolina fell 68-62 at home to Alabama in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Jordan Geist is putting up 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Jeremiah Tilmon is also a key contributor, producing 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Chris Silva, who is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

GIFTED GEIST: Geist has connected on 35.7 percent of the 157 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 32 over his last five games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Carolina is 0-6 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Missouri is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 3-15 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Gamecocks are 5-0 when the team blocks at least eight shots and 9-14 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri has averaged only 62.2 points per game over its last five games. The Tigers are giving up 70.2 points per game over that span.

– Associated Press