Thursday night was supposed to be all about Emma Chapman.

Yet the Kansas State signee found a way on her own senior night to celebrate one of her closest friends — despite the fact they play for opposing schools.

In the moments following the Hickman girls basketball team’s 43-24 loss to Class 5 No. 1 Jefferson City in Columbia, Chapman sought out Jays senior Micah Linthacum, who is signed to play at Missouri.

Chapman handed over a simple, meaningful gift: a Mizzou Pillow Pet.

“I didn’t realize she got me that little gift,” Linthacum said of her summer basketball teammate and winter basketball rival. “I’m really glad she did. She had this already planned out and had even asked girls on my team if I had one.

“It’s special that we’ve been able to play with each other but then also against each other throughout our high school career.”

Chapman and Linthacum both are listed at 6-foot-3 and focal points of their respective teams. Their matchup pitted two of the finest high school post players in mid-Missouri against each other.

“She’s my best friend,” Chapman said of her counterpart. “We are so close. I love playing against her. We get really physical and I love that. Knowing who she is, I like to compete with her and then step off the court and talk.”

Chapman finished Thursday with team highs of 15 points and six rebounds. The senior scored six points in the first quarter and her mid-range jumper cut the Kewpies’ deficit to 9-6 with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the opening frame.

The visiting Jays established control from there on out, allowing just one field goal the rest of the first half as their 12-2 second-quarter run resulted in a 25-8 halftime lead.

Jefferson City netted the first 11 points of the third quarter before Chapman went up strong and converted a three-point play with 1:32 left in the period.

That capped Hickman’s scoring drought after more than nine minutes of game time.

The win for the Jays (24-1) came one day after they lost for the first time this season, a 52-42 setback against Class 4 No. 2 Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

“We didn’t have a day to prepare, so it was kind of more like chalk talk, but once we figured out what we were wanting to do defensively I was really happy with our defensive effort,” said Jefferson City coach Brad Conway. “It was nice having this game right away so we didn’t have to dwell on what we did or didn’t do right last night.”

Linthacum, recently sidelined with a wrist injury, wasn’t in Jefferson City’s starting lineup but came in off the bench as she continued to ease back into playing time. She finished with two points and three rebounds.

“Hopefully we can get her into our rotation and get her more playing time once we get into district play,” Conway said.

Sophomore Kara Daly paced Jefferson City with 12 points. Sarah Linthacum, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, posted eight points and seven rebounds, while senior Caitlin Anderson had seven points.

Chapman’s layup with 15 seconds left in the third quarter pulled Hickman (7-18) to within 36-13 entering the fourth. With many of the Jays’ starters on the bench during the final period, the Kewpies outscored the visitors 11-7.

Junior guard Maci Kuchta stole the ball with 5:30 left and scored on the other end to provide a spark for Hickman. She finished as the Kewpies’ second-leading scorer with six points.

Fellow junior Kailey Johnson rounded out Hickman’s scoring with a fourth-quarter 3-pointer.

“I’m super proud of our effort and how we competed and how we battled,” Hickman coach Anna Rorvig said. “Jeff City is a really, really, really good team. They’re veteran and they have some very talented players.”

Chapman led Hickman by example and fought to the end.

The senior threw herself onto the floor with 3:07 remaining and forced a jump ball. Possession stayed with Jefferson City, but Chapman forced a turnover, then scored on the Kewpies’ ensuing offensive possession.

The Kewpies slimmed their deficit down to 15 late in the game.

“At that point, could we have maybe come back? Sure,” Chapman said. “But I think still competing for my teammates and showing them I still care, I’m still here, I’m still in this game, I think that’s a big part of just playing hard. There was still time left on the clock.”

Hickman improved upon its 68-20 loss to Jefferson City on Dec. 28.

Rorvig said Chapman’s performance in her final home game provided an opportunity to reflect on the role and impact the senior has had on the program.

“She’s a really special kid,” Rorvig said. “Not just a great basketball player, but a phenomenal young woman who gets her work done in the classroom, is a great leader and just does a lot for us.”

Hickman is scheduled to play Belton in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 9 Tournament on Monday. Host and top-seeded Rock Bridge looms on the other side of the bracket.

Jefferson City is set to play the winner of a first-round game between Battle and Timberland in the Class 5 District 8 semifinals on Tuesday in Troy.

NO. 1 JEFFERSON CITY 43, HICKMAN 24

JEFFERSON CITY (24-1)

Hannah Nilges 3-7 0-0 9, Sarah Linthacum 4-7 0-0 8, Kara Daly 6-6 0-1 12, Greta Haarmann 0-4 3-4 3, Sakkyra King 0-1 0-2 0, Micah Linthacum 1-5 0-2 2, Laurine Shoki 1-1 0-0 2, Caitlin Anderson 3-7, 1-1 7, Chloe Helming 0-1 0-0. 18-35, 4-10, 43.

HICKMAN (7-18)

Emma Chapman 7-14 1-3 15, Maci Kuchta 2-9 2-2 6, Kailey Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Day Jamison 0-3 0-0 0. 10-29, 3-5, 24.

Score by quarter

Jefferson City: 13;12;11;7 —43

Hickman: 6;2;5;11 —24

3-point Goals: Jefferson City 3 (Nilges), Hickman 1 (Johnson)

Rebound leaders: S. Linthacum 7 (Jefferson City), Chapman 6 (Hickman)

Total Fouls: Jefferson City 9, Hickman 10