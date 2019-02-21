Madison High School senior Jimmy Layton on Feb. 9 made his college intentions known when the 18-year old son of Tim and Jill Layton signed his letter of intent to play baseball next fall while attending Columbia College, a four-year NAIA institution.

“I loved their coaching staff at Columbia College and their baseball program. I've been able to work out with them during the winter, and got a taste of what they do there,” said Jimmy. “I like the layout of the campus. It's a smaller college atmosphere and class size is smaller with students, and it's a close drive to home.”

Layton said Cougars head baseball coach Darren Munns is looking for him to serve on the pitching staff rather than a position player, but that it's also possible that because Jimmy has been a solid contact batter these past few seasons at Madison he may get a few reps in to pinch hit or be a designated hitter occasionally.

The 5'11, 195-pound baseball standout these past three years for the Panthers program has earned all-Central Activities Conference honors and been named twice to the Class 1 all-district team under Madison head coach Bryant Jones.

The past two spring and fall seasons Jimmy has been Madison's No. 1 pitcher. The fall baseball season for Class 1 schools serves mostly for conference purposes and the spring seasons MSHSAA playoffs and state championships of course.

At the end of the 2018 spring campaign Layton's pitching record was 5-1 with an 2.55 ERA as he logged 46.2 innings on the mound under head coach Bryant Jones. Layton fanned 102 batters and walked 21 while yielding 32 base hits his junior year. His fastball tops in the low 80s he said.

When he is not on the bump, the highly-skilled Layton has learned to play every infield position during his prep career, but feels he best provides defensive support playing up the middle at second base or shortstop.

Layton ended his 2018 spring baseball season with a .350 batting average (14-40) with five doubles, two homers and had 16 runs batted in .

“One of my most memorable high school games was in the fall of my junior year and we were competing in our home tournament against Cairo. I was able to hit two home runs in the first inning of that game that tied a MSHSAA record for hitting two homers in the same inning,” Jimmy said. “That was a big moment for me and I finished having six RBIs.”

The past four summers he has played for the Moberly Sr. American Legion Post 6 Sixers under coach Bruce Pinkston, and last summer he also spent time with an age 18U college exposure team based in Columbia named the Senators.

When it comes to emulating a Major League Baseball player, Layton said it's all about Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The way he goes about playing the game, he gives it his all. He always seems to be a level-headed player and I love to watch him handle the bat and hit,” said Jimmy. “He plays very well in the field too for his team.”

Layton said he will study to pursue a degree in sports management and nutrition, or in a field related to anatomy. Anatomy and match are his favorite class in high school.

Layton has been a three-sport athlete every year in high school. He also plays basketball, and is both a long distance runner and throws the javelin in track. He qualified for the Class 1 state track championships last spring for javelin.

He also is a National Honor Society member and owns a 3.96 GPA, a member of Madison's FFA Chapter and serves as the senior class vice president.

“I work hard on my studies and I like to challenge myself in the classroom,” Layton added.