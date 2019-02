Here is a look at some Randolph County area Class 1 & 2 high school team results as they compete in district tournament play this week, and the Class 4 district tourney schedule involving Moberly for next week.

Class 1 District 10

Held Feb. 18-23 at Community R-VI School of Laddonia



Girls Games

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Semis

Community def. North Shelby 77-26

Canton def. Madison 59-44

Saturday, Feb. 23

Girls championship; (1) Community vs. (2) Canton, 6:45 pm



Boys Games

Thursday, Feb. 21 Semis

Community vs. North Shelby, 6 pm

Canton vs. Wellsville, 7:30 pm

Saturday, Feb. 23

Boys championship, 5 pm

--- --- ---



Class 2 District 7

Held Feb. 18-23 at Sturgeon

REVISED SCHEDULE



Girls Games

Thursday, Feb. 21 Semis

(1) Salisbury vs. (4) Sturgeon, 6 pm

(2) Cairo vs. (3) Russellville, 7:30 pm

Saturday, Feb. 23

Girls championship, 3:30 pm



Boys Games

Wednesday, Feb. 20

(1) Sturgeon def. Russellville 61-49

(4) Harrisburg def. Salisbury 58-54

(2) Cairo def. Calvary Lutheran 80-46

(3) Westran def. New Bloomfield (58-47

Friday, Feb. 22 Semis

(1) Sturgeon vs. (4) Harrisburg, 6 pm

(2) Cairo vs. (3) Westran, 7:30 pm

Saturday, Feb. 23

Boys championship, 1 pm



--- --- ---

Class 4 District 8

Held Feb. 25 - March 1 at Hannibal H.S.



Girls Games

Monday, Feb. 25

(3) Hannibal vs. (6) Kirksville, 4:30 pm

(4) Warrenton vs (5) Mexico, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 26

(1) St. Francis Borgia vs. 4/5 winner, 4:30 pm

(2) Moberly vs. 3/6 winner, 7:30 pm

Friday, March 1

Girls championship, 6:45 pm



Boys Games

Monday, Feb. 25

(3) Moberly vs. (6) Warrenton, 6 pm

(4) Kirksville vs. (5) Mexico, 9 pm

Tuesday, Feb. 26

(1) Hannibal vs. 4/5 winner, 6 pm

(2) St. Frrancis Borgia vs. 3/6 winner, 9 pm

Friday, March 1

Boys championship, 7:30 pm