Class 3 District 14 title, state tournament berth will be on line Friday in 5:30 p.m. clash at Higginsville after CHS girls turn aside Lexington 47-34 and THS routs Brookfield 64-33 Wednesday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — A good beginning and a strong second quarter laid a solid foundation as the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS basketball Lady Hornets sought their 20th win of the 2018-19 season Wednesday night. A third-quarter spurt then offset some second-half doldrums at both ends of the court, keeping things from getting too interesting against a determined Lexington Minutewomen club that finally fell to CHS, 47-34.

With their milestone triumph, the Lady Hornets (20-7) made official what keen fans and observers had projected even before the season’s start as soon as classification and district assignments were made – they and the Trenton Lady Bulldogs will square off in the Class 3 District 14 Tournament title game.

That clash, the squads’ second of the season, will take place tonight at 5:30 at Lafayette County High School’s east gym with the survivor becoming one of the 16 qualifiers for this year’s Class 3 state tournament. Trenton topped Chilllicothe 60-50 in Chillicothe in December.

Prior to Chillicothe’s victory Wednesday, Trenton shot “lights out” in the second quarter to build a 42-16 halftime lead on Brookfield and cruised on to a 64-33 waltz that boosted its record to 23-0.

Chillicothe’s and Trenton’s boys will try tonight (Thursday, Feb. 21) to duplicate their distaff counterparts’ advancement when they play in separate District 14 semifinal contests.

Trenton again will go first, meeting top seed and once-beaten (by Marshall) Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. at Higginsville. CHS’ Hornets, seeded second like the Lady Hornets, then will take on third seed Richmond at about 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Chillicothe girls win simultaneously was both easier and harder than the final 13-points margin suggests.

The Lady Hornets netted the game’s first eight points inside the first 2:20 and later, ahead 19-13 nearing the mid-point of the second stanza, peeled off 11 consecutive points in 2:40 to seize a seemingly-commanding and comfortable 30-13 advantage.

Up 30-14 at the mid-game break, Chillicothe responded to a 6-1 beginning of the third quarter by Lexington with seven points in succession, earning it the biggest lead of the game, 38-20, with 40 seconds left in that frame.

However, with the Lady Hornets missing some decent, if not-always best-choice, shots and also committing some turnovers, 10 of the next 11 tallies went on the Minutewomen’s side of the scoreboard.

That meant, with still half of the last quarter to play, it was a single-digits spread – 40-31 – since the second stanza, leaving Lexington (18-8) with 2:10 left to make up a 9-points difference.

Fifteen seconds later, CHS senior Laney Gaston, who missed on the front end of a “bonus” (1-and-1) free-throw opportunity before a Lexington trey made it 39-30, was fouled again. This time, she thwarted the Minutewomen’s hopes, sinking both ends of the “bonus.”

Although Lexington, which entered on a 10-games winning streak, quickly balanced that with a short putback, a quick foul of CHS’ Hunter Keithley met with the same result – two made free throws – with 1:39 remaining.

When Lexington’s girls committed a violation on their ensuing possession and Keithley once more sank two free throws with 76 seconds to go, the threat to the Chillicothe lead had passed.

With eight made foul shots without a miss in the last 1:43, the Lady Hornets punched their ticket to the finals by a margin in the teens, even though they failed to make a field goal in the game’s last 10 minutes.

Statistically, Keithley was Chillicothe’s only twin-digits score, hitting for 16 points. Three teammates had six apiece. Unofficially, Keithley also had five rebounds, the same number as one of the 6-points scorers, Catey Trout, whose three assists led the team. Kieffer had a team-best eight rebounds, unofficially, plus six markers.

The Lady Hornets unofficially owned a 36-22 advantage on the glass.

Lexington’s scoring came almost exclusively from three sources – its two post players and one guard. Senior forward Colby Crabtree netted 14 points, all in the first three stanzas, with senior center Hope Webb adding 11. Chandler Himbury, another 12th grader, hit for eight.