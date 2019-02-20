Led by a talented group of interior players and rebounders, Kentucky came into Mizzou Arena as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Wildcats, winners of 11 of their last 12 games coming into Tuesday’s contest, have not only outscored 11 of those opponents in the paint, but outrebounded 11, as well.

On Tuesday, the Tigers had no answer for Kentucky’s interior players through the first 20 minutes. But a second-half surge led by a four-guard lineup brought the Tigers back into the game.

An 18-point halftime hole was too much for Missouri to dig itself out of, as it dropped to No. 4 Kentucky 66-58. The loss marks the first time that Missouri (12-13, 3-10) is under .500 in the Cuonzo Martin era.

“We built a hole so big that it was too late,” Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon said.

The hole Missouri dug was a product of its inability to stop Kentucky on the boards, or inside. Forward PJ Washington, who is a near lock for first team All-SEC, dominated the first half tallying 15 points and five rebounds.

Along with Washington, the Wildcats outrebounded Missouri by six and outscored them by 10 in the paint. It was a typical showing of a Kentucky team that has been beating teams up inside all season long.

What didn’t help the Tigers, was the fact that Tilmon got in foul trouble early and played just five minutes in the first half. Along with Tilmon’s absence, 6-foot-10 forward Mitchell Smith left the game after being elbowed in the head with 7 minutes and 2 seconds left in the first half.

Still, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin didn’t like what he saw from his team. Missouri not only went into the break down 18 points, but allowed Kentucky to 50 percent from the field, 36 percent from deep and put in 10 second chance points.

“We didn’t fight at all in the first half. We didn’t play hard. I thought we played on our heels in the first half,” Martin said.

The second half was a different story.

Kentucky coach John Calipari told his team in the locker room that he expected Missouri to go on a run at some point in the second half.

“I was like ‘Hey they are going to be playing with house money, they are going to make some shots and they are going to make two or three runs at you,” Calipari said. “But they outrebounded us and we are supposed to be that type of team.”

Missouri abandoned the tradition, three guards and one post player for a four-guard lineup Martin has only started using recently.

The Tigers put a mix of Javon Pickett and Ronnie Suggs on Washington to slow him down.

“We had the assignment to just keep it out of his hands and make it hard for him,” Suggs, who scored 13 points the most in his Missouri career, said. “Whenever they tried to give him the ball we had to front him and we had Jeremiah on the backside.”

The decision to go to the four-guard lineup paid off for Missouri. Washington scored three points in the second half and the Tigers inched their way back into the game.

Power forwards Kevin Puryear and KJ Santos combined to play seven minutes in the second half.

“I try to go with guys who give me the best chance possible. When you are the older guy, you have been in the program and you are given every opportunity, but at some point you have to do what’s best for the program,” Martin said. “They battled. … That was the difference in the second half.”

Missouri outrebounded Kentucky by 11 in the second half and outscored them by eight in the pain, holding the Wildcats to just four points in the paint.

“We went out there and played as hard as we can. We just wanted to battle,” Pickett said. “It was going out there and making sure we stood our ground and made the passes hard to get inside.”

Missouri creeped back into the game cutting the lead to 10 on a Torrence Watson 3-pointer with 2:39 left to play.

Still, a Suggs 3-pointer with 1:02 left made it a seven point game.

Despite every made basket by Missouri, the Wildcats prevented the comeback by making their free throws. Kentucky shot 86 percent from the free throw line on Tuesday.

Ashton Hagans knocked in two free throws after Suggs’ 3-pointer to push the lead back to nine but then Watson made it a six-point game.

Missouri couldn’t get any closer, as their run came too late.

