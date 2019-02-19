In Columbia’s last crosstown matchup of the regular season, the Battle and Hickman boys basketball teams played like there was no tomorrow.

The rivals did so knowing their district seeds were already locked and they wouldn’t see each other again until next season unless both advance to the state tournament in Springfield.

Yet hometown bragging rights seem to fuel any fire between Columbia competition — and Monday night’s clash between the Kewpies and Spartans was certainly no exception.

Neither team led by more than eight points, but in the end, the Spartans found just enough to get by the Kewpies 63-62 at Battle High School.

Hickman’s Jarvis Jennings led all scorers with 26 points, followed by teammate Nyles Naylor who made five 3-pointers en route to 19 points.

Battle’s Maricus Grant led the Spartans with 15 points. Zhvaughn Ward finished the game with 13 points, while Abdi Ibrahim had 12 points and six blocks.

Battle head coach Brian Meny said his team had never beaten Hickman in basketball before last season. Now, this year’s team gets to know that feeling after the Kewpies won 67-59 the first time the teams faced Jan. 4.

“I think we played better than the last game we played against them,” Grant said. ... “We just had to come in and punch them in the mouth early. ... We did not want to lose this game again.”

Both teams played with high energy throughout and never slowed down. That physical nature led to several plays at the rim and even an occasion late when players had to be pulled apart — all with an eye toward a victory.

The game-deciding stretch occurred with 6.8 seconds left when Hickman committed its 10th foul of the second half and gave Battle the double bonus from the free-throw line.

Up three, Spartans sophomore Cachao Gianquinto missed both attempts and sent the Kewpies on a frenzy down the floor looking for the game-tying bucket.

Jennings had the ball in his grasp and drove toward the hoop. The Spartans (16-7) took away the kick-out option by surrounding the Kewpies’ best perimeter shooting threats.

Jennings' best option was to continue into the low post to try to score from close range and draw a foul to send the game to overtime with a free throw.

The senior banked home a buzzer-beating 2-pointer for Hickman. But any contact made with Battle guard Tristan Meny was ruled to be legal and the contest ended with the Spartans on top by a single point.

If it was war on the hardwood, there was definitely peace after the final whistle sounded as players on both teams came together to show respect for the schools separated by seven miles.

“It was a decent practice for us and that’s what we’re treating these games like right now. We are preparing for districts,” Hickman head coach Cray Logan said. “As much as we want to win these games, and I absolutely do every single time, this is preparation. ... That’s all we care about moving forward.”

Hickman (6-16) is locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Class 5 District 9 Tournament, while Battle is at the bottom of Class 5 District 8 and will have to win three games to advance to sectionals.

Regardless of the result, both coaches know that with their safety nets about to expire, their teams can learn a lot from a heated and close game like Monday night.

Battle plays its final regular-season game Wednesday at Miller Career Academy in St. Louis. Hickman has two regular-season games remaining. It travels to face St. Louis University High on Wednesday and will celebrate senior night on Friday with a home game against Fort Zumwalt North.

More bragging rights will be available in district play, but for one night, the Spartans claimed their fair share.

“Doesn’t matter how good you are, how bad you are, it seems like these [crosstown rivalry games] are wars,” coach Meny added.

eblum@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1811

BATTLE 63, HICKMAN 62

HICKMAN (6-16)

Kelan Williams 3 0-0 6, Calliou Naylor 3 1-3 8, Nate Wilson 1 0-0 2, Nyles Naylor 6 2-2 19, Jarvis Jennings 10 5-8 26, Roman Canty 0 1-2 1; Totals: 23 9-15 62.

BATTLE (16-7)

Zhvaughn Ward 6 1-3 13, Tristan Meny 0 0-0 0, Kylum Harper 2 0-0 4, Maricus Grant 5 4-6 15, Abdi Ibrahim 4 1-2 12, Isaiah Johnson 3 0-0 8, Cachao Gianquinto 4 1-6 11; Totals: 24 7-17 63.

Hickman: 13,17,16,16 —62

Battle: 13,15,17;18 —63

3-point Goals: Hickman 7 (N. Naylor 5, C. Naylor 1, Jennings 1); Battle 8 (Ibrahim 3, Gianquinto 2, Johnson 2, Grant 1).

Total Fouls: Hickman 17, Battle 13.

Fouled Out: Hickman 1 (Wilson).