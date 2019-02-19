The brilliance of Ian Bennett has been on the display countless times at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, but never quite like the showcase he put on Saturday night in Milwaukee’s 8-2 victory over the Kansas City Comets.

The Wave forward is Baryshnikov in cleats, a silent assassin who has been a Comets’ killer for more than a decade.

Even though Kansas City coach Kim Roentved designed a defense to shut down Bennett, the perennial all-league performer scored six goals and made life miserable for anyone dressed in pink, as the Mavericks wore special jerseys that honored The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation.

“Ian is as good as advertised, a great player,” said former Sporting KC defender Kevin Ellis, an Oak Park High School grad who was playing his first Major Arena Soccer League game with the Comets. “This game is different than the outdoor game.

“It’s much faster, and one player can dominate, as Ian proved tonight.”

Bennett, who always seems to be sporting a smile, had plenty of reasons to smile Saturday night as his performance helped the Wave improve to 12-2 while the Mavericks slipped back to .500 (7-7) and dropped to 0-4 against Milwaukee this season.

“What I try to do is simple,” Bennett said as he pounded Ellis on the back and welcomed him to the Comets. “I just try to outwork everybody. And I love playing against the Comets. We have been rivals for such a long time and I think you just play better when you play against a team you respect and admire.

“You want to give that team your best effort.”

It came as no surprise that Bennett was the first to score. After Kansas City’s slow defensive transition, Angel Curiel found Bennett for the early goal.

Six minutes in, Kansas City goalie Brett Petricek made multiple close-range saves, but Stuart Grable found a way to score to make it a 2-0 game.

Bennett made it a 3-0 game less than a minute into the second quarter, with Max Ferdinand picking up his 17th assist of the year. He would finish the game with three assists on Bennett goals.

“I might score the goals,” said Bennett, flashing that brilliant smile, “but my teammates do a tremendous job getting me the ball. Max had a big game tonight, too – he was responsible for a lot of my success tonight.”

Three minutes into the period, a foul on the Wave gave the Comets a restart in the corner. Before the Wave could set up, John Sosa found Gui Gomez, who slammed it in. It was Gomez’s first goal of the season and got the Comets back in the game.

Sosa now has 225 career points with the assist.

Shortly after, Robert Palmer was given a blue card for tripping. Bennett struck again, earning the hat trick before halftime. Ferdinand added the assist.

The Comets got another blue card after Bryan Perez earned his fourth foul of the half and Ferdinand found Bennett to put the Wave up 5-1.

Milwaukee banged another one in to start the third quarter. This goal came in the third minute from Isaac Pereyra with the assist going to Alex Bradley.

Bennett hammered home another goal to make it a 7-1 game.

Kansas City made it a 7-2 game as James Togbah, the league leader in power play goals, picked up his fifth of the season.

However, Milwaukee capitalized on the Comets’ sixth attacker as Bennett was able to pass the ball into the net from midfield for his sixth goal of the night.

“Our game plan was to come to Kansas City and battle, play hard and get a win, and we were able to do that,” Bennett added.

While Bennett was grinning, Roentved was searching for the right words to relate how he felt.

“Do you want me to be honest?” asked Roentved, “I am very disappointed in our performance. We should have had two or three goals before they scored their first. And then, we’re down 3-0 and I want one of our veteran players to say, ‘Let’s go! Come on boys!’ I did not see any fire from our boys, and that is disappointing.

“We have 10 games left this season and I do not want to see another performance like this one.”